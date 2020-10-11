Let Me Count the Waze

Jazmin Moses, who lived in Atlanta, did not believe that Alphonso Counts III was on his way to meet her despite the fact that Mr. Counts, who lived in Orlando, Fla., called her from a gas station there and said, “I just filled my gas tank, I’ll see you in about six hours to take you on our first date.”

“I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, whatever,’” said Ms. Moses, 30, a lawyer in the Fulton County public defender’s office in Atlanta. “I thought he was joking.”

It was April 2017 and they had met a month earlier on Instagram, and, minus the more than 400 miles between them, the plus signs were evident.

“He was a man’s man, a take-charge kind of guy,” said Ms. Moses, who graduated from Howard University and received a law degree from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School. “That’s something I couldn’t find in previous relationships.”