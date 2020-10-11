Home Fashion Let Me Count the Waze
Fashion

Let Me Count the Waze

0

Vincent M. Mallozzi

Jazmin Moses, who lived in Atlanta, did not believe that Alphonso Counts III was on his way to meet her despite the fact that Mr. Counts, who lived in Orlando, Fla., called her from a gas station there and said, “I just filled my gas tank, I’ll see you in about six hours to take you on our first date.”

“I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, whatever,’” said Ms. Moses, 30, a lawyer in the Fulton County public defender’s office in Atlanta. “I thought he was joking.”

It was April 2017 and they had met a month earlier on Instagram, and, minus the more than 400 miles between them, the plus signs were evident.

“He was a man’s man, a take-charge kind of guy,” said Ms. Moses, who graduated from Howard University and received a law degree from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School. “That’s something I couldn’t find in previous relationships.”

Mr. Counts, 31 and the head band director at Towers High School in Atlanta, was also discovering something new.

“Jazmin is someone who has a sweet disposition and is very sure of herself,” said Mr. Counts, who graduated from South Carolina State University and is studying for a master’s degree in music education at Georgia College and State University. “She was also so easy to talk to, and each time I did it was as if I were talking to my best friend. That is something I never experienced before with anyone else.”

All those miles? His GPS led the way.

“I told her very early on that I was, without a doubt, heading in her direction,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Ms. Moses continued to disbelieve, until Mr. Counts contacted her via FaceTime, using a split-screen to show her a road sign that read: “Welcome to Georgia.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, he was serious’,” Ms. Moses said. “The next thing I know he’s in front of my house, and I met him in the parking garage of my building, and we just started talking and talking.”

“People talk about love at first sight, which I never believed in,” she said. “But now, oh my God, I was captured by him.”

Mr. Counts had arrived around 8 p.m., but was fairly exhausted, so they went to a nearby IHOP before returning to Ms. Moses’s apartment, where they talked some more.

Though Mr. Counts had made arrangements to spend the night with a cousin who lived in Atlanta, he and Ms. Moses continued to talk until 4 a.m., before he fell asleep on her couch.

A month later, he was back on the road headed to Atlanta, where they had a date at the Georgia Aquarium that set in motion a nearly two-year long-distance relationship.

“It was magical, just the best date ever,” Ms. Moses said. “He planned out a great day for us, jam-packed with so many things to do.”

“By the time I got home that night, I knew I had found the man of my dreams.”

They were married Oct. 10 by the groom’s father, the Rev. Alphonso Counts Jr., a Baptist minister, at Saint John Baptist Church in Columbia, S.C. A reception followed at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center. (Despite the coronavirus, the couple were able to keep their wedding and reception venues, but their guest list took a big hit, dropping to 200 from 500.)

- Advertisement -

“From the moment I met him, Al has continued to make all of my dreams come true,” Ms. Moses said. “He said he would make me a very happy woman and he has truly been a man of his word.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMegan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Share Sweet Snuggle After Romantic Dinner Date In Santa Monica
Next articleTrump no longer poses infection risk, White House doctor says

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion

What to Read This Weekend

0
Melissa KirschWelcome. The weekend, again, and with it, time, perhaps for escape. For some, car trips, screenless forays into spaces beyond home. For others,...
Read more
Fashion

Which 'Succession' Character is James Murdoch?

0
Maureen DowdWASHINGTON — As we sat down to lunch in my garden, I mentioned to James Murdoch that I’ve been reading a lot of...
Read more
Fashion

That ‘Whole Opposites Thing’ Worked Out Just Fine

0
Emma GrilloRafe Totengco wasn’t planning to stay out very late on a January night in 2010. He had just gotten out of a long-term...
Read more
Fashion

The Baristas Finally Get to Recommend the Champagne

0
Tammy La GorceWhen Peter Moon saw Helen Kim’s profile on the dating app Hinge on Jan. 8, 2019, he swiped right immediately. The answer...
Read more
Fashion

How We Exercise During a Pandemic

0
Melissa KirschWelcome. In her latest “Phys Ed” column, Gretchen Reynolds wrote of exercise habits during the pandemic. She looked at several recent studies and...
Read more
Fashion

Looking for Escapist TV? Try Home Design Shows

0
Ronda KaysenA few minutes into an episode of “Dream Home Makeover,” a home improvement series premiering on Netflix on Oct. 16, an anxious homeowner...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Henrik Lundqvist heads to Capitals: Why the signing works and why it doesn't

Sports 0
Jackie Spiegel Henrik Lundqvist is heading to the DMV. After being bought out by the Rangers on Sept. 30 (yes, because he wore No. 30, it...
Read more

Trump no longer poses infection risk, White House doctor says

US 0
Lauren Morello The CDC says that most patients should isolate for at least 10 days after the start of their symptoms, and can end isolation...
Read more

Let Me Count the Waze

Fashion 0
Vincent M. MallozziJazmin Moses, who lived in Atlanta, did not believe that Alphonso Counts III was on his way to meet her despite the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: