Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas sent F1 title warning by Red Bull rival Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is confident that Red Bull are “getting closer” to Mercedes , despite the Silver Arrows clinching a 72nd front-row lockout at the Eifel Grand Prix. Valtteri Bottas produced a stunning last lap in Q3 to seal pole ahead of his team-mate Lewis Hamilton with Verstappen in third.

Related articles

Hamilton had clinched all of the previous six pole positions heading to the Nurburgring and sat on provisional pole before a blistering Bottas lap of 1:25.269 saw the Finn go two tenths faster than the Brit.

Verstappen had been hoping to thwart Mercedes’ dominance with Bottas and Hamilton having clinched all of the previous 10 poles this season before the Eifel Grand Prix.

But the Dutchman suffered from tyre grip issues in the final session of qualifying in the cool temperatures and slipped behind the duo after running strong in Q2 and Q3.

Yet despite finishing in third, Verstappen thinks that Red Bull are making up steady ground on their title rivals.

The 23-year-old sits 77 points behind championship leader Hamilton and 33 behind second-placed Bottas but believes his team are making progress with still another six races of the season to go after this weekend’s race in Germany.

Get NOW TV’s Sky Sports season pass now and save 25 per cent