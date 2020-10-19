Home Sports Lewis Hamilton contract update given by Mercedes chief Toto Wolff with no...
Sports

Lewis Hamilton contract update given by Mercedes chief Toto Wolff with no deal signed

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says it is simply a question of finding time to discuss a new contract with Lewis Hamilton as well as sorting out his future in F1 at the team. The world champion has yet to sign a new deal but is expected to stay at Mercedes in 2021 and beyond.

Hamilton is 69 points clear of team-mate Valtteri Bottas, with just 156 still available.

You can expect the Mercedes man to go on and win his seventh world title, levelling with the great Schumacher.

Wolff has given an update on his future at the team and also outlined why no agreement has been struck with Hamilton yet.

“We simply don’t have time to sit down and have a chat,” Wolff, who has a 30 percent share in Mercedes, told Crash.net.

“It is the same is for my own contract, things are happening in the background and are being negotiated but it is not so simple because there is a shareholding and how we are continuing.

“It’s clear from the Daimler side and from my side that we want to continue to work with each other in the partnership we have.

“And for Lewis, I guess he wants to be in the quickest car and would like to have the quickest driver in our car, so it seems pretty obvious.

“We just need to find the time and sit down.”

Hamilton won the Eifel Grand Prix last time out to equal the 91 wins Michael Schumacher achieved in the sport.

“It’s definitely not just another win,” the Mercedes driver said after the victory.

“I’m really just over this past hour or so trying to contemplate and realise what it is we have done and what I have been able to achieve.

“And I would say for the next couple of days that is where my mind is going to be.

“Just wow. It is hard to find the right words and be able to compute exactly, but it is definitely a special one.”

