Lewis Hamilton contract update given by Mercedes chief Toto Wolff with no deal signed

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says it is simply a question of finding time to discuss a new contract with Lewis Hamilton as well as sorting out his future in F1 at the team. The world champion has yet to sign a new deal but is expected to stay at Mercedes in 2021 and beyond.

Hamilton is 69 points clear of team-mate Valtteri Bottas, with just 156 still available.

You can expect the Mercedes man to go on and win his seventh world title, levelling with the great Schumacher.

Wolff has given an update on his future at the team and also outlined why no agreement has been struck with Hamilton yet.

“We simply don’t have time to sit down and have a chat,” Wolff, who has a 30 percent share in Mercedes, told Crash.net.