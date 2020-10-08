Lewis Hamilton expresses concern after Mercedes team member tests positive for COVID-19

“It’s just going to take a different type of work, a lot of work to make sure we continue on without any disturbances.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas is doing everything he can to ensure he does not get infected.

“As a driver, the last thing you want is to get it,” said Bottas. “It would definitely mean missing at least one race, maybe even more, and we’ve had one example of that already.

“Of course, it’s about being as cautious as you can, following the protocols, trying to be sensible, and staying in the bubble.

