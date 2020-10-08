Home Sports Lewis Hamilton expresses concern after Mercedes team member tests positive for COVID-19
Sports

Lewis Hamilton expresses concern after Mercedes team member tests positive for COVID-19

0

“It’s just going to take a different type of work, a lot of work to make sure we continue on without any disturbances.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas is doing everything he can to ensure he does not get infected.

Get NOW TV Sky Sports season pass and save 25 percent

“As a driver, the last thing you want is to get it,” said Bottas. “It would definitely mean missing at least one race, maybe even more, and we’ve had one example of that already.

“Of course, it’s about being as cautious as you can, following the protocols, trying to be sensible, and staying in the bubble.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhat we actually learned about Harris' and Pence's policies
Next articleWhitney Port Can't Stop Talking About These $20 Blue Light Blocking Glasses

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer go back to back off Clayton Kershaw, Padres pull closer, 4-3

0
Trailing 4-1 entering the sixth inning, San Diego Padres sluggers Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer hit back-to-back home runs off Los Angeles Dodgers ace...
Read more
Sports

Conor McGregor unveils fresh new look amid Manny Pacquiao training in Italy

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ollie Salt) Conor McGregor has been stepping up his preparations for a winter bout with Manny Pacquiao while on holiday in Italy. The UFC superstar,...
Read more
Sports

Kevin Kiermaier three-run homer gives Rays 4-1 lead over Yankees

0
Video Details Oct 7, 2020 at 10:59p ET | MLB | Duration: 0:25Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier's three-run tie-breaking home run was the turning...
Read more
Sports

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney speaks out as isolation order to keep star out of Man City tie

0
Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney admits he's "frustrated" to have been forced into isolation following a positive COVID-19 test in the Scotland squad ahead of...
Read more
Sports

Jadon Sancho was 'one step away' from Man Utd transfer before Glazers tried to change deal

0
Jadon Sancho was 'one step away' from Man Utd transfer in July before Ed Woodward change (Image: GETTY)Manchester United were on the cusp of...
Read more
Sports

Justin Turner on getting NLDS Game 1: ‘It’s always good to get Game 1 under your belt’

0
Video Details Oct 7, 2020 at 1:50a ET | MLB | Duration: 1:48
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

All The Masked Singer Season 4 Reveals So Far

Tv & Radio 0
The Gremlin The Gremlin was the second masked celebrity to go from The Masked Singer Season 4 and the first of Group B, also comprised...
Read more

Casey Goode's Son Released from Hospital After Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'He's Been Such a Trooper'

Celebrity 0
Casey Goode's Son Released from Hospital After COVID-19 Diagnosis | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageCasey Goode's Son Released from Hospital...
Read more

Black-Owned Businesses On Amazon To Support During Prime Day

Fashion 0
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.Whenever you’re shopping online or IRL,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: