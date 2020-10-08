Home Sports Lewis Hamilton: Red Bull chief lifts lid on chances of Mercedes man...
Lewis Hamilton: Red Bull chief lifts lid on chances of Mercedes man joining Max Verstappen

“I’ll tell you that is perfect, because… the best young driver of all of Formula 1 at the moment is Max Verstappen. There is no question about it.

“His style, his speed, his intellect, his control on the track. Also his arrogance. And grand prix winners and grand prix champions need a level of arrogance. That is obvious. And he has that.

“Whether he got it from Jos or whatever, I have no real idea, but the facts are that he has an unbelievable talent.

“And what I believe is if he had a teammate like Lewis Hamilton, then I do believe he would be able to beat him.”

Red Bull want to have a Mercedes engine in Verstappen’s car next year – but Toto Wolff is apparently blocking the deal from going through.

