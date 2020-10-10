Lewis Hamilton's biggest rivals could be teaming up in 2021 after Mercedes decision

Still, their engines are thought to be stronger than the rest of the field and with a Red Bull chasis, that will cause Hamilton an extra worry.

“It is something that we need to start considering now, I think we have not decided,” Binotto said of potentially doing a deal with Red Bull.

Get NOW TV Sky Sports season pass and save 25 percent

“I think it will be down to Red Bull eventually to look at us and ask for a supply. They are a great team, no doubt, and I think supplying them is as well a lot of energy which is required.

“Timing-wise, there is very little time because we need to organise ourselves. 2022 is just here behind, so as we said, it was somehow sudden news from Honda and now we need to consider something that was not considered a few days ago.

Like this: Like Loading...