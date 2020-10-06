Home Sports Lewis Hamilton's boss Toto Wolff blocking Max Verstappen Red Bull engine deal
Red Bull want to have a Mercedes engine in Max Verstappen’s car next year but Toto Wolff is apparently blocking the deal from going through. Lewis Hamilton would also not be keen on his closest rival having the power to close the gap.

Hamilton is on course to equal Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles this season.

And this will be the seventh consecutive year that Mercedes have dominated F1 by winning both the Drivers’ and the Constructors’ Championships – bar a disastrous finish to the campaign.

However, Red Bull want to close the gap on the Silver Arrows by using them as their engine suppliers.

Renault were the Austrian team’s suppliers until the end of last season when Red Bull took their custom to Honda.

A series of engine failures saw relations between Renault and Red Bull breaks down.

“Honda had a contract until 2021,” commentator Mol added.

“Unlike the Formula 1 teams, engine suppliers do not have to sign the Concorde Agreement. They do not have to be tied to what the manufacturers have agreed with each other.

“There was the hope that Yuki Tsunoda would be put in the AlphaTauri, making it more difficult for Honda to get out.

“Honda has renewed the contract with IndyCar and I think they are focusing on building the IndyCar’s ‘Mercedes’ engine.”

