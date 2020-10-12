Lewis Hamilton's dad admits 'sadness' after son equals Michael Schumacher's F1 record

He said: “Wow, I’m really, really honoured man. Thank you so much, I really appreciate that thank you.

“I don’t even know what to say! I mean, when you grow up watching someone, you genuinely idolise them in terms of the quality of the driver they are and what they’re able to continuously do, year on year and race on race, week on week with their team.

“I remember playing as Michael on the game, Grand Prix 2 I think it was.

“Seeing his dominance for so long, I don’t think anyone – and especially me – could imagine that I’d be anywhere near Michael in terms of records. It’s an incredible honour.

