Home Science Life on Mars: NASA's Perseverance to hunt for proof of alien life...
Science

Life on Mars: NASA's Perseverance to hunt for proof of alien life with cutting-edge radar

0

RIMFAX or Radar Imager for Mars’ Subsurface Experiment will provide detailed views of the subsurface to depths of about 30ft (10m).

In doing so, the radar will reveal the various layers that could hold clues about Mars’s ancient geology and environment.

In particular, it might shed light on whether the planet could have once hosted life.

Svein-Erik Hamran, RIMFAX primary investigator at the University of Oslo in Norway, said: “We take an image of the subsurface directly beneath the rover.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleXbox Free Games Weekend: Play these Xbox One titles with Xbox Live Gold TODAY
Next articleGoogle bans over 240 rule-breaking android apps and you need to delete them now

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Space Race OVER? Joe Biden’s plan to ‘make China NASA's partner' as US election heats up

0
The US election race is heating up, with the pandemic becoming the main talking point as US President Donald Trump’s personal physician claims he...
Read more
Science

Shark attack: Watch the terrifying moment a 'prehistoric' shark lunges for an easy snack

0
In 2010, a team of researchers at the Osprey Reef off the coast of Australia managed to catch one of these beasts on camera. The...
Read more
Science

Volcano warning: Iceland's most active volcano gearing up for an eruption

0
The Grímsvötn volcano in Iceland is known to be the country's most active, which is something as it is a seismological hotspot. The last...
Read more
Science

Viking archaeology news: Temple dedicated to Norse gods Odin and Thor discovered

0
A 1,200-year-old structure in Norway has been discovered where ancient Vikings would have worshipped the Norse gods Odin and Thor. It is the first...
Read more
Science

NASA Finds Billion-Year-Old Sand Dunes Preserved on Mars, And They Look Familiar

0
Carly Cassella Tucked away in a canyon on Mars, scientists have discovered a windswept field of solid sand, which turned to rock roughly a billion...
Read more
Science

Incredible Photo Shows a Rocket Pass in Front of The Moon. Here's How It Was Captured

0
Dave Mosher, Business Insider Minutes before liftoff of a NASA rocket mission on October 2, Steve Rice realized he was in the wrong place for...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Joe Giudice Confirms He’s ‘Seeing A Lawyer’ In Italy 1 Month After Finalizing Divorce From Teresa

Celebrity 0
Jenna Lemoncelli Joe Giudice has moved on from Teresa Giudice just one month after their divorce was finalized. In a candid interview with Wendy Williams...
Read more

The vegetable to protect against type 2 diabetes symptoms – 'the single best type of food'

Health 0
Many people may have diabetes without even knowing it, because the signs and symptoms don’t necessarily make you feel unwell. Common diabetes symptoms include having...
Read more

These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush — 30% Off!

Celebrity 0
Suzy Forman Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s fall, and you know what that...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: