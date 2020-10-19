Home Celebrity Lil Wayne Is All-Smiles In Adorable Selfie Posted By Model GF Denise...
Lil Wayne Is All-Smiles In Adorable Selfie Posted By Model GF Denise Bidot: ‘We Cute’

Emily Selleck

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot are so loved up! The couple, who began dating this year, were all smiles as they posed for a snap in the back of a car.

“We cute,” Denise Bidot captioned her latest snap with boyfriend Lil Wayne! The adorable couple posed for a pic in the back of a limo bus, and looked seriously loved up. The brunette beauty was all smiles in the October 17 selfie, in which she rocked a beige tank top, white pants, and a love heart pendent necklace. Her rapper beau was totally color-coordinated with the model, as he donned a beige sweater, white pants, a black beanie, and plenty of bling around his neck and on his wrists.

“It’s the color coordination for me,” model pal Hunter McGrady commented, while another fan wrote, “Happy to see you are both so happy.” The pair are not shy when it comes to confessing their love for each other on social media. Most recently, Denise shared a heartfelt tribute in honor of the rapper’s 38th birthday on Sept. 27 and included a sweet pic of the pair. In the photo, the happy couple were seen sitting and smiling while posing close together in what appeared to be a private plane.

lil wayne
Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot look so loved up in their latest snap together. Image: SplashNews

“Happy Birthday to the man who managed to steal my heart during a pandemic. These past 5 months have been filled with more love, passion and laughter than i ever thought possible. You’re my best friend, my lover, and way more than a dream come true. Here’s to celebrating you today and every day baby!! I LOVE YOU,” she wrote in the caption.

Denise first confirmed her romance with Lil Waye back in June when she took to social media, writing, “Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us.” Since then, the couple have been basically inseparable, regularly posting pics together and sharing updates with fans.

