Home Celebrity Lily James and married co-star Dominic West look cozy in new photos
Celebrity

Lily James and married co-star Dominic West look cozy in new photos

0

Lily James and Dominic West have people speculating about their relationship after a series of photos showing them cozy and kissing surfaced.

The tabloid the Daily Mail touted “world exclusive” photos which show The Affair and The Wire actor — who’s married to his college sweetheart, Catherine FitzGerald — and James, who was on Downton Abbey and in Baby Driver, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Yesterday, appearing to kiss during a meal together in Rome on Sunday. The tabloid reports that FitzGerald, who shares four children with West, is “devastated.”

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to reps for both West and James and will update this story when we hear back.

The twosome, who have been making the BBC mini-series The Pursuit of Love in England, had lunch with a group that reportedly included their mutual manager, Angharad Wood, who has not responded to request for comment either. James, 31, and West, 50 were openly affectionate at the table with West leaning in and kissing James and also stroking her head, the photos showed. The tabloid claimed they were “passionately kissing” at one point.

New photos of Dominic West and Lily James —pictured in 2018 — have people speculating about the status of their relationship. (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar/Hearst UK)

West and James left together on an electric scooter and went sightseeing with other photos showing them appearing affectionate then too. They had their hands on one another. When James was operating the scooter, he was behind her holding on closely.

West has been married to FitzGerald, a landscape designer, since 2010. They met in college, at Trinity College Dublin, but split up. After her first marriage ended, they rekindled their romance and became engaged in 2007. West also has a child from a previous relationship.

Last week it was reported that James had ended her reconciled romance with The Crown’s Matt Smith, whom she was first linked to in 2014 making Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. In July, the Cinderella actress spent a night out with actor Chris Evans, sparking romance rumors.

- Advertisement -

In a recent interview, she wouldn’t address questions about Evans but said if she could give her younger self relationship advice, it would be, “Don’t be obsessed by boys! Hang out with your girl mates. And don’t take everything so seriously — be kind to yourself.”

West and James have had a professional relationship for almost a decade now. In 2011, he appeared in Othello at Sheffield’s Crucible theatre in the U.K., and James, fresh out of acting school, was Desdemona. As noted, they share the same manager. And in 2018, they smiled for photographers while hanging out at the U.K. Harper’s Bazaar Women of The Year Awards in London.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUSMNT's Weston McKennie refuses to 'shut up and dribble' in face of racial inequality
Next articleKylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Glowing

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Dominic West kisses wife and says ‘our marriage is strong' amid THOSE cosy Lily James pics

0
Speaking at their Wiltshire cottage today, he told The Sun: "I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much...
Read more
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Glowing

0
Brittany Romano Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Keeping up with the Kardashians’ makeup routines...
Read more
Celebrity

Khloe Kardashian Pokes Fun At Her Changing Appearance As She Admits She Met Pal Simon Huck ‘Five Faces Ago’

0
Jade Boren Khloe Kardashian joked about her different beauty phases over the years while guest starring on the podcast of her longtime friend, Simon Huck!Khloe...
Read more
Celebrity

Chris Brown Plays With Son Aeko, 10 Mos, In Cute New Video After Reuniting Amid Pandemic

0
Allison Swan Chris Brown playing with his mini-me son Aeko just might be the cutest new video on the internet.  Chris Brown, 31, is making up for...
Read more
Celebrity

'DWTS' Recap: '80s Week Ends in a Shocking Elimination

0
Emily Longeretta Going back in time! The Monday, October 12, episode of Dancing With the Stars was ’80s week, which meant each of the stars and...
Read more
Celebrity

Van Halen Family Faced 'Horrifying Racist Environment' for Being Indonesian Says David Lee Roth

0
Van Halens Faced 'Horrifying Racist Environment:' David Lee Roth | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageVan Halen Family Faced 'Horrifying Racist...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Leicester textile firms 'involved in money laundering'

U.K. 0
These revealed how, over a period of months from October 2014, he arranged for false invoices to be produced as part of a dishonest...
Read more

FIFA 21 is Available Now on Xbox One

Gaming 0
Damola Oladapo, Writer, EA Sports FIFAThe time has come. EA Sports FIFA 21 is out now on Xbox One! In the latest version of FIFA,...
Read more

Dominic West kisses wife and says ‘our marriage is strong' amid THOSE cosy Lily James pics

Celebrity 0
Speaking at their Wiltshire cottage today, he told The Sun: "I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: