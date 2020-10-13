Home Celebrity Lily James' Dating History: Matt Smith, Chris Evans and More
Celebrity

Lily James' Dating History: Matt Smith, Chris Evans and More

0

Meredith Nardino

Lily James' Dating History: Matt Smith, Chris Evans and More 1

Searching for The One? Lily James has been linked to a handful of Hollywood’s hottest hunks — and fueled plenty of speculation along the way.

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star briefly sparked a romance with British actor Jack Fox in 2011, but the pair’s flame fizzled out after one year together. Her next notable relationship was with The Crown‘s Matt Smith, whom she met while filming Pride and Prejudice and Zombies in 2014. Despite making a number of appearances together, including the 2015 red carpet premiere of James’ Cinderella, the actress was hesitant to discuss the details of her dating life in public.

“In regards to your love life, you’re just entering into a whole [world] of pain if you talk about it,” she told InStyle in 2015. “If you’ve never said anything, there are no sound bites to haunt you when you’re crying into a box of Kleenex after it all goes wrong.”

In July 2017, James hinted that she and Smith were ready to take the next step in their relationship, telling Good Day L.A. that “it’s no secret” that the pair was “very happy” together. Less than one year later, the Downton Abbey alum sported a massive diamond ring on her left hand at the BAFTAs, leaving fans to wonder whether Smith had popped the question.

At the time, neither James nor the Doctor Who actor addressed the engagement rumors. While speaking to Marie Claire UK in July 2018, James opened up about the challenges she and Smith faced in their romantic life with their nonstop schedules.

“I’d like a few months where I go traveling and just switch off. When you’re an actor, it’s like, ‘You’ve got to keep the momentum up.’ And I’m like, ‘No,’” she told the publication. “You have to trust that things won’t go away if you stop for a bit. I haven’t really stopped, and I don’t think that’s a feasible way to work. For me, eventually, that’s not the lifestyle I want. That’s not only with regards to my relationship with Matt but with my friends and family. There’s so much you miss. That’s why I know I can’t keep working at this intensity. I finish a job; Matt starts one.”

After they hadn’t been photographed together for several months, the former couple sparked rumors that they had split in December 2019. The Daily Mail caught the stars having a “tense lunch” at the time, further fueling speculation of a breakup. In March 2020, James and Smith reunited for a casual walk through London.

Since calling off her five-year relationship with Smith, the Darkest Hour actress has been linked to Chris Evans and Dominic West. Despite the increased interest in her love life, James has played coy when asked about her relationship status.

- Advertisement -

“Don’t be obsessed by boys!” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK after refusing to discuss her rumored fling with Evans. “Hang out with your girl mates. And don’t take everything so seriously — be kind to yourself.”

Scroll down to look back at James’ dating history.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSaints vs. Chargers live score, updates, highlights from NFL's 'Monday Night Football' game
Next articleFIFA 21 UK physical launch sales down more than 42% over FIFA 20's

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Married Dominic West Cozies Up To Co-Star Lily James On Lunch Date — See Pics Of ‘The Affair’ Actor

0
Samantha Wilson Weeks after refusing to confirm or deny if she’s dating Chris Evans, Lily James was spotted in Rome sharing PDA with married ‘The...
Read more
Celebrity

The It List: 'Rooting for Roona' captures story of baby with hydrocephalus, Liam Neeson returns to action in 'Honest Thief,' 'Requiem for a Dream'...

0
The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During...
Read more
Celebrity

Rebel Wilson Floats In Strapless Swimsuit While PDAing With New Boyfriend Jacob Busch: Cute Video 

0
Jenna Lemoncelli Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch’s new romance is heating up in Cabo! The couple kicked off the week with some sizzling PDA on...
Read more
Celebrity

Adam Rickitt and GMB star wife endure sleepless night after emergency at home 'Shattered!'

0
A second echoed their sentiments: "OMG that’s so scary but glad she’s OK. You’ve had a busy week too so hope you get to...
Read more
Celebrity

Phil Collins Is Evicting Ex-Wife Orianne Cevey From Florida Home: Report

0
Johnni Macke Time to move on! Phil Collins is in the process of evicting his ex-wife Orianne Cevey after the pair split for a second...
Read more
Celebrity

Killer Mike: 5 Things About Rapper Honored With Billboard’s First Change Maker Award

0
Avery Thompson Killer Mike has made history. The rapper, activist, and one-half of Run The Jewels will be awarded the Change Maker Award at the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Doll 'possessed by demons' cried 'real tears' as ghost hunters searched bar

Weird 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Lydia Morris, Joseph Wilkes) A terrifying haunted doll possessed by demons began crying "freshwater" tears as she became upset as ghost hunters searched for...
Read more

Married Dominic West Cozies Up To Co-Star Lily James On Lunch Date — See Pics Of ‘The Affair’ Actor

Celebrity 0
Samantha Wilson Weeks after refusing to confirm or deny if she’s dating Chris Evans, Lily James was spotted in Rome sharing PDA with married ‘The...
Read more

Brexit: Time for trade deal getting short, PM warns

U.K. 0
Image copyright Reuters Image caption Lord Frost and Michel Barnier are continuing to talk, ahead of Thursday's EU summitBoris Johnson has been clear with the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: