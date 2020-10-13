Home Celebrity Lily James’ Romantic History: Every Man She’s Ever Dated From Matt Smith...
Celebrity

Lily James’ Romantic History: Every Man She’s Ever Dated From Matt Smith To Chris Evans & More

0

bshilliday

Lily James’ list of boyfriends isn’ a long one, but she’s romanced some very handsome and talented actors. We’ve got the who’s who among her sweethearts.

Cinderella still hasn’t met her Prince Charming, but she seems to be having fun while looking for him. British actress Lily James, 31, was photographed being kissed by handsome The Affair actor Dominic West, 50, while dining al fresco in Rome on October 11. They then went on a PDA filled sight seeing trip, which would be all well and good except for the actor is still married to his Irish socialite wife Catherine FitzGerald. While Dominic wasn’t wearing his wedding ring, he hasn’t announced a split from Catherine.

Before her cozy outing with Dominic, the former Downton Abbey star has shown that she has a definite preference for dating fellow actors. Lily and Dom are currently filming the BBC period-piece miniseries The Pursuit of Love, based on author Nancy Mitford‘s bestselling 1945 novel. Before that, Lily dated Netflix’s The Crown star Matt Smith and had been linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans. We’ve got Lily’s dating timeline.

Lily James and Dominic West

Lily James and Dominic West
Lily James and fellow actor Dominic West were photographed putting on plenty of PDA in Italy on Oct. 11, 2020. Photo credit: MEGA.

While it is still too early to tell where things stand between the pair, they raised eyebrows when Dominic was photographed passionately kissing Lily’s neck over dinner in Rome. He even leaned in and stroked Lily’s hair, while gazing into her eyes. The pair then took a romantic scooter ride around the city, where Dominic was noticeably not wearing his wedding ring.

While Dominic and Lily make for a fetching couple, she isn’t his girlfriend…yet. The former The Wire star is still married to Catherine and they two have four children together: daughter Dora, 13, son Senan, 12, son Francis, 11, and daughter Christabel, 7.

Lily James and Chris Evans

Lily James and Chris Evans
Lily James and Chris Evans were linked in the summer of 2020. Photo credit: AP.

Lily and Chris sparked dating rumors in July 2020, when they were photographed together several times in London. They spent a night out at Mark’s Club in Mayfair, and then the twosome hopped into a car and headed back to Chris’ hotel together. The Mamma Mia! star and the 39-year-old Avengers hunk were then spotted having a romantic afternoon together on July 8, looking flirty while eating ice cream cones on a walk through a London park.

Lily later refused to confirm or deny any romance with Chris. She told Harper’s Bazaar UK in their Nov. 2020 issue, “Don’t be obsessed by boys! Hang out with your girl mates. And don’t take everything so seriously – be kind to yourself,” seeming to hint that she was enjoying the single life. However the publication pointed out that Lily, refused to “discuss whether or not she is dating the Captain America star Chris Evans.”

- Advertisement -

Lily James and Matt Smith

Matt Smith and Lily James
Lily James and Matt Smith had a five year relationship, before splitting for good in late 2019. Photo credit: AP.

Matt seemed to be the one for Lily. The pair began dating in 2014 after meeting while filming Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, later setting tongues wagging by being super flirty in Cannes in May 2014. Lily and Matt  made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 2015 premiere of Cinderella. Matt is best known for his role as Doctor Who, then became famous beyond the sci-fi set thanks to his role as Prince Phillip in the first two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown.

The the couple fueled breakup reports after five years together when they were photographed having a super intense lunch in London in Dec. 2019. They appeared to have patched things up in March of 2020, when the two were spotted going for a friendly walk together in London. But their romance had sadly come to an end by that point.

Lily James and Jack Fox

Lily James and Jack Fox
Jack Fox was Lily’s first semi-high profile romance, as the young British actors dated in 2011. Photo credit: AP.

Lily and Jack dated for a year in 2011, in what was her first high-profile romance, at least with her fellow English actor. The handsome 35-year-old British stage and screen star comes from the British Fox thespian dynasty, which includes his father James, brother Laurence, uncle Edward and cousins Emilia and Freddie. Jack and his dad even starred together in the 2015 West End production of Dear Lupin.

There wasn’t much drama involved between the young couple, who dated for about a year before calling it quits in 2012. They did make for the cutest pair, sweetly posing on red carpets together and showing off their romance. Jack would prove that Lily definitely prefers to date fellow actors, as everyone she has been linked to since him is in the profession.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow to live longer: Diet which could help you to live more healthily and boost longevity

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Duchess Kate’s Go-To Sunglasses Brand Is a Can’t-Miss This Prime Day

0
Suzy Forman Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Prime Day is here! Drop everything, sound...
Read more
Celebrity

Blue Ivy, 8, Gives Grandma Tina Knowles A Spooky Halloween Makeover: See Blue’s Expert Makeup Skills

0
Jenna Lemoncelli Beyonce and JAY-Z’s 8-year-old daughter turned Tina Knowles into a ‘grandma skeleton’ over the weekend! See her amazing Halloween look!Blue Ivy Carter may be...
Read more
Celebrity

Married Dominic West Cozies Up To Co-Star Lily James On Lunch Date — See Pics Of ‘The Affair’ Actor

0
Samantha Wilson Weeks after refusing to confirm or deny if she’s dating Chris Evans, Lily James was spotted in Rome sharing PDA with married ‘The...
Read more
Celebrity

Lily James' Dating History: Matt Smith, Chris Evans and More

0
Meredith Nardino Searching for The One? Lily James has been linked to a handful of Hollywood’s hottest hunks — and fueled plenty of speculation along...
Read more
Celebrity

The It List: 'Rooting for Roona' captures story of baby with hydrocephalus, Liam Neeson returns to action in 'Honest Thief,' 'Requiem for a Dream'...

0
The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During...
Read more
Celebrity

Rebel Wilson Floats In Strapless Swimsuit While PDAing With New Boyfriend Jacob Busch: Cute Video 

0
Jenna Lemoncelli Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch’s new romance is heating up in Cabo! The couple kicked off the week with some sizzling PDA on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Lily James’ Romantic History: Every Man She’s Ever Dated From Matt Smith To Chris Evans & More

Celebrity 0
bshilliday Lily James’ list of boyfriends isn’ a long one, but she’s romanced some very handsome and talented actors. We’ve got the who’s who among...
Read more

How to live longer: Diet which could help you to live more healthily and boost longevity

Health 0
The Spartan diet focuses on whole, organic foods which includes mainly Greek and Mediterranean food like olives, olive oil, figs, grapes, apples, avocado, green...
Read more

Australia’s digital tourism initiative

Entertainment 0
A SERIES of new immersive videos will transport viewers from around the world into the heart of some of Australia’s most breathtaking destinations and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: