Lily James Was “Shocked” After Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald Refuted Split Rumors

This pursuit of love is not ending well. Lily James is feeling completely “mortified” nearly two weeks after her romantic rendezvous with married co-star Dominic West.

The actors were spotted sharing a steamy kiss in Rome, Italy on Oct. 11 while they were in Europe filming their TV mini series, The Pursuit of Love. The ironic twist, of course, was that The Affair actor is still married to his wife of 10 years, Catherine FitzGerald.

Just one day after Lily and Dominic’s PDA photos leaked, he presented a united front with Catherine by kissing her in front of reporters outside their home in Cotswold, England.

A source close to Lily exclusively tells E! News that she is embarrassed by the debacle and wants to move on.

“She’s mortified and embarrassed by the entire thing,” the source says. “She was shocked when she saw the photos and his story that he is happily married.”

The insider adds, “She wants it all to go away and is just laying low hoping it will pass quickly.”

Lily James’ Best Roles

Dominic told reporters last week, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together,” although spies noted that his wedding ring was off both in Italy and England.

Catherine seemed to hold a tissue in her hand during their media moment. The “heartbroken” landscape designer has since flown out to visit her mother at Glin Castle in Ireland, the Daily Mail reports.

Dominic West, Lily James

Lily, 31, and Dominic, 51, first made news when they were seen in Italy for a weekend getaway, riding a scooter together and enjoying lunch with their mutual friend and manager Angharad Wood.

“At the end of lunch Lily sat next to Dominic and he couldn’t resist kissing her neck and stroking her,” a witness told E! News at the time. “They then visited the nearby church and Dominic placed his hand on Lily’s butt.”

The pair visited popular tourist destinations, including the Spanish Steps and Piazza di Pietra, before they turned in for the night at their Hotel de la Ville suite.

Dominic began dating Catherine, on the other hand, while they were attending Ireland’s Trinity College together. The spouses have since welcomed three kids–14-year-old Dora, 12-year-old Senan and 11-year-old Francis.

The Wire actor has made some saucy statements about extramarital affairs in the past, proclaiming, “I think women should be more indulgent of affairs.”

He also noted in 2015, “A lot of people feel very strongly how wrong it is and what a betrayal it is and how it’s probably the worst thing that happens to some people.” But Dominic added, “I think a lot of other people just wish that they’d done it. Or they’re jealous or, I don’t know, thinking if only they could get out of that bloody loveless marriage.”

Dominic West, Lily James

As for Lily, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star was thought to be coupled up with Avengers actor Chris Evans over the summer, when they had a cute ice cream date in a park in London. However, her lips were sealed on any details behind the romance.

This week, the Cinderella actress has been trying to stay out of the spotlight, even canceling her appearance on the Today show. When Lily made her return to TV on Wednesday, Oct. 21, for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she stayed silent on the whole affair.

