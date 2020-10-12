Home Entertainment Limited edition scarf collection
Entertainment

Limited edition scarf collection

0

JIMMYSCARVES, the local hijab brand known for modernising the tudung labuh with its chic designs and lively prints, recently launched its limited edition scarf collection dubbed Love Jimmy 3.0 to commemorate brand founder Azim Mat Noor’s 27th birthday.

Love Jimmy 3.0 is part of the Love Jimmy series, featuring vibrant floral prints that are elegant and versatile, suitable for all occasions, be it at the office, formal or casual events.

Azim says: “The Love Jimmy series is a way for me to celebrate my special day with fans of JIMMYSCARVES. It is a collection that is very close to my heart, as I am personally involved in the creation of this collection from the concept to the colours and the prints.

“Since we launched the brand three years ago, this exclusive series has always been one of our more anticipated collections.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNFC East ‘Survival’ with Jeff Probst — which team should be voted off the island?
Next articleAsteroid news: Mini-moon mystery SOLVED as NASA identify HUGE space rock approaching Earth

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Disney magic

0
UNIQLO continues to offer graphics through Magic For All, a global collaboration with The Walt Disney Company that adds a touch of Disney enchantment,...
Read more
Entertainment

Farmers use scarecrows to ward off virus

0
ARMED with a stick, a floral-shirted scarecrow with a plastic pot for a head stands guard in front of a rural Cambodian home --...
Read more
Entertainment

Watch out, fans of precision!

0
THE two brand new SISTEM51 Irony models, REDRANG and BLUERANG, reveal the magic of the revolutionary innovation in watchmaking, created by Swatch in 2013....
Read more
Entertainment

Best Batman EVER chosen by comic book legend and it's the LAST person you'd expect

0
Moore is the creator of iconic comic books like The Watchmen, V For Vendetta and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. He also wrote the...
Read more
Entertainment

Les Miserables with Ball and Boe BACK in London's West End this Christmas

0
London's West End has been shut down for the past six months, mirroring the closure of theatres aross the country. The current pandemic has...
Read more
Entertainment

Game of Thrones author confirms IF most controversial final scene will happen in books

0
New book Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series confirms exactly what Martin told DB...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Louise Minchin addresses challenging time with Rob Rinder: ‘I collapsed in heap of pain'

Celebrity 0
The BBC star revealed she was still dead set on completing the infamous marathon, regardless of the run being cancelled to all but elite participants due...
Read more

Freddie Flintoff health: The Top Gear star's hidden condition – symptoms to look out for

Health 0
The public saw Freddie Flintoff as the gregarious, laid-back cricket player. Yet, underneath it all, the star was struggling with his mental health. In a...
Read more

Disney magic

Entertainment 0
UNIQLO continues to offer graphics through Magic For All, a global collaboration with The Walt Disney Company that adds a touch of Disney enchantment,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: