JIMMYSCARVES, the local hijab brand known for modernising the tudung labuh with its chic designs and lively prints, recently launched its limited edition scarf collection dubbed Love Jimmy 3.0 to commemorate brand founder Azim Mat Noor’s 27th birthday.

Love Jimmy 3.0 is part of the Love Jimmy series, featuring vibrant floral prints that are elegant and versatile, suitable for all occasions, be it at the office, formal or casual events.

Azim says: “The Love Jimmy series is a way for me to celebrate my special day with fans of JIMMYSCARVES. It is a collection that is very close to my heart, as I am personally involved in the creation of this collection from the concept to the colours and the prints.

“Since we launched the brand three years ago, this exclusive series has always been one of our more anticipated collections.”

Like this: Like Loading...