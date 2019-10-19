Linda Hamilton ex husband: Terminator Dark Fate star on James Cameron FEUD in film shock

Linda Hamilton was last seen in the sequel to the original Terminator film, which was released in 1991. 28 years later the 63-year-old actress is returning to the original franchise to play her role once more, and fans are incredibly excited to see Linda and Arnold back on their screens. But it turns out, the star almost didn’t appear in the new film, and it was all because of her relationship with her ex husband Cameron, whom she was married to from 1997-1999. Appearing on tonight’s episode of The Graham Norton Show with her co-star, the actress reveals what happened.

Asked if she still speaks to her ex husband, who co-wrote the script for the soon-to-be action epic, Linda gives a simple answer. “We don’t talk at all,” she says. “He rang three times and it was only on the third call when he mentioned it was about work that I rang him back!” Linda explains to the BBC host. The star then admits she had to take a moment to decide if it was worth playing Sarah Connor once more, and luckily for fans she eventually came to a positive conclusion. “It took me a little while to decide if I had something more to do with her character,” she says. What’s more, Linda reveals when she was initially offered the role back in the 1990s, she wasn’t interested in the slightest. READ MORE: Terminator Dark Fate: Linda Hamilton slams ‘mind-numbing’ action films

“I didn’t want to do it at all,” she recalls. “I was a snotty New York actress and I didn’t want to go to California. “It was only when I saw Arnie on set and he was fantastic, that I thought, ‘I’m in’.” Sharing his mock shock about the memory, Arnold chimes in: “You didn’t want to work with me? “That’s the first time I’ve heard about that story.” Linda has also been talking about the intense transformation she had to undergo for the new movie.

“It took a lot of good hard work to get some level of fitness,” she tells Graham. “But, I don’t have hormones any more so after a year of no carbs they still had to add padding to my a**!” she laughed. In an earlier interview on Lorraine, the actress even went as far as to say the production were forced to actually build her a fake bottom. “Linda set the bar high for all female action roles,” Arnold adds. “She really is a bad a**!” before enthusing about working with his co-star again. “It was really nice,” Arnold smiles. “Really fantastic after all those years.” Terminator Dark Fate is released in cinemas next week.

Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed