Home Sports Live Week 4 Fantasy Football Advice: Injury updates, start 'em sit 'em,...
Sports

Live Week 4 Fantasy Football Advice: Injury updates, start 'em sit 'em, NFL DFS tips, more

0

Matt Lutovsky

Live Week 4 Fantasy Football Advice: Injury updates, start 'em sit 'em, NFL DFS tips, more 1

Week 4 has already gotten off to an inauspicious start with the Steelers-Titans game getting moved to another week and the Patriots-Chiefs game rescheduled for (hopefully) Monday or Tuesday. Throw in a litany of big-name injuries, and fantasy football owners are undoubtedly looking for lineup advice. Fortunately, the Fantasy Alarm fantasy football experts will be live from 11 a.m. ET until kickof providing you with all the latest updates, start ’em-sit ’em help, stats, trends, and more. You can also join Fantasy Alarm’s traditional live chat and have all of your lineups questions answered by more Fantasy Alarm experts.

The Week 4 weather report features a few potentially rainy and windy games, and as always, there are several big injuries to worry about. For updates on banged-up WRs, including DeAndre Hopkins and Terry McLaurin, click here; and for news on injured RBs, including Chris Carson, Kareem Hunt, and Joe Mixon, go here.

MNF INJURY UPDATES: Davante Adams | Calvin Ridley | Julio Jones

Watch: Live Fantasy Football Start ’em Sit ’em Advice Week 4

Traditional live chat on Fantasy Alarm!  

WEEK 4 FANTASY RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker

Source:Sporting News RSS

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWoman murdered her husband 'so she could marry and have sex with her own dad'
Next articleTCU cashes as +300 underdog in 33-31 upset win over No. 9 Texas

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

TCU cashes as +300 underdog in 33-31 upset win over No. 9 Texas

Newslanes - 0
Video Details Oct 3, 2020 at 7:34p ET | College Football | Duration: 3:17The TCU Horned Frogs were 10.5-point underdogs against the Texas Longhorns, but...
Read more
Sports

Edinson Cavani to Man Utd: Star's agent gives big update on transfer agreement

Newslanes - 0
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign free agent Edinson Cavani. The former PSG forward is set to make a move to Old...
Read more
Sports

Watch Alabama QB Mac Jones ball out in four-touchdown, 435-yard performance

Newslanes - 0
Video Details Oct 3, 2020 at 8:04p ET | College Football | Duration: 1:39Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones balled out on Saturday, throwing for...
Read more
Sports

Dana White's latest audacious Conor McGregor vs Khabib plan ruled out

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Matthew Cooper) Khabib Nurmagomedov 's manager Ali Abdelaziz has revealed UFC president Dana White pitched the idea of a rematch with Conor McGregor to...
Read more
Sports

Tyson Fury urges Anthony Joshua to book UK showdown this year after Deontay Wilder delay

Newslanes - 0
Tyson Fury has urged Anthony Joshua to fight him in December if both of their planned bouts are cancelled. The Gypsy King is set...
Read more
Sports

Is No. 18 Oklahoma still a factor in the College Football Playoff after Kansas State upset? | BNK

Newslanes - 0
<!-- -->...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

How to Make a D.I.Y. Flibber

Fashion Newslanes - 0
Catherine HongYou are forgiven if you draw a complete blank on seeing the word “flibber.” Constructed out of newspaper and resembling a crazy cross...
Read more

Stacey Solomon addresses 'naked' video of Joe Swash during getaway 'Forgot his pants'

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Stacey could be heard laughing as she filmed her beau’s antics from a distance in the dark and admitted he could easily be mistaken...
Read more

Do you have coronavirus? Research may have identified the most reliable symptom

Health Newslanes - 0
Amid all this uncertainty and escalation, spotting the telltale signs of COVID-19 - the disease spawned from SARS-CoV- 2 - is more important than...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: