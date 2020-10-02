Home Sports Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appears to confirm Xherdan Shaqiri transfer exit
Sports

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appears to confirm Xherdan Shaqiri transfer exit

0

Reports have suggested that Shaqiri was left out due to interest from at least two clubs with Liverpool not willing to risk the winger picking up an injury.

And Klopp all-but confirmed those reports, suggesting a deal could be close for Shaqiri leaving Liverpool.

“Some are not involved tonight,” Klopp said with a wry smile.

“It’s the time of the year where some things happen in the background and we have to react sometimes and that’s what we did.”

Source:Daily Express :: Sport Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBiden flip-flops on door-knocking with just 33 days left
Next articleThis Ruffle Dress Will Have You Pushing Your Sweats Aside

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Indians' season ends as Yankees complete two-game sweep

Newslanes - 0
CLEVELAND (AP) — It took the New York Yankees nearly five hours and carried them from September into October to complete the sweep. They stumbled...
Read more
Sports

Jets need to fire Adam Gase, but Gregg Williams must go, too

Newslanes - 0
Tom Gatto Broncos coach Vic Fangio didn't bother to engage with Jets coach Adam Gase after their teams' game Thursday night, and not just because...
Read more
Sports

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hails 'superb' Liverpool win but makes honest Man City admission

Newslanes - 0
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hails 'superb' Liverpool win but makes honest Man City admission (Image: GETTY)Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed his side's "superb" penalty...
Read more
Sports

Sandy Alomar Jr. reflects on heartbreaking end to Indians’ challenging 2020 season.

Newslanes - 0
<!-- -->...
Read more
Sports

Is Jamison Crowder playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Broncos-Jets

Newslanes - 0
Matt Lutovsky Jamison Crowder has missed the past two games because of a hamstring injury suffered in practice after his seven-catch, 115-yard opening-game performance, but...
Read more
Sports

Michael Vick’s NFL quarterback power rankings | QB7

Newslanes - 0
<!-- -->...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Corrie's Jack P Shepherd slammed by girlfriend for ditching mask at theme park

Tv & Radio Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Daniel Bird) Jack P Shepherd recently found himself in hot water with his girlfriend after he opted to ditch a face mask during a...
Read more

Dr. Dre Wins Legal Battle in Divorce, Won't Have to Pay $1.5 Million to Estranged Wife

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Tara C. MahadevanA judge has rejected Dr. Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young’s request for $ 1.5 million to pay for various expenses, such...
Read more

Lenny Kravitz, 56, Looks Incredibly Buff In New Shirtless Pic For ‘Men’s Health’ Cover — See Photo

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Emily Selleck Singer Lenny Kravitz has opened up about his friendship with ex-wife Lisa Bonet and her second husband Jason Momoa, in a new Men’s...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: