Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appears to confirm Xherdan Shaqiri transfer exit

Reports have suggested that Shaqiri was left out due to interest from at least two clubs with Liverpool not willing to risk the winger picking up an injury.

And Klopp all-but confirmed those reports, suggesting a deal could be close for Shaqiri leaving Liverpool.

“Some are not involved tonight,” Klopp said with a wry smile.

“It’s the time of the year where some things happen in the background and we have to react sometimes and that’s what we did.”

Source:Daily Express :: Sport Feed

