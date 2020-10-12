Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp dealt Everton blow as fourth ace 'tests positive for COVID-19'

Home Sports Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp dealt Everton blow as fourth ace 'tests positive...
Jurgen Klopp could be without Naby Keita for the Merseyside derby against Everton after the midfielder reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 while away on international duty with Guinea. The Liverpool boss made it clear at the start of October that he feared the worst with a large number of his squad set to jet off around the world to represent their countries.

“I don’t want to sound disrespectful about how other countries are doing it,” Klopp said.

“But this is the place that we know and we know how we are dealing with it.”

He added: “So I am slightly concerned because it is difficult to be in contact with all FAs [football associations] all over the world.

“I understand it, I really understand how difficult the situation is but it’s not exactly perfect, the information we get from certain FAs.”

Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas was the first Liverpool player to test positive shortly after arriving from Olympiacos.

He was soon followed by fellow new boy Thiago Alcantara, who has not featured since his debut against Chelsea.

Sadio Mane also returned a positive test and was forced to stay at home for the 7-2 defeat against Aston Villa.

Klopp will be delighted to welcome the pair back after the international break and the duo are expected to return straight to the starting line up.

