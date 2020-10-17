Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp livid at two things after fiery Everton Premier League draw

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has fumed at Jordan Pickford for escaping a red card in his side’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Everton on Saturday. And the German was also unhappy with the decision to chalk off a late Jordan Henderson goal for offside. The match at Goodison Park was a belter, highlighting all that’s good about the English top flight.

Liverpool went into the match against Everton aiming to bounce back after losing 7-2 to Aston Villa last time out.

They struck early through Sadio Mane, who opened the scoring with a powerful striker that sailed beyond Pickford in the Toffees goal.

Pickford was lucky to escape a red card after a brutal challenge on Van Dijk, with the England international let off the hook with referee Michael Oliver not checking VAR.

Everton equalised through Michael Keane but found themselves losing late on, with Mohamed Salah on target for the Reds.

But they earned a draw courtesy of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who rose highest to nod home a header.

Late on, Liverpool had a goal ruled out for offside. Henderson looked to have snatched the points but, in the end, the reigning Premier League champions were denied.

