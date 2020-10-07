Home Sports Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's private chat shames Man Utd and the Glazers
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's private chat shames Man Utd and the Glazers

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp fully expected Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window. He even told friends of his belief that the England international would arrive at Old Trafford to offer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack a new dimension. But that shames the Glazers, who didn’t get a deal for the 20-year-old over the line.

Unless you’d spent the last few months living on another planet – and we’d be extremely envious if you did – you’d know United wanted to sign Sancho.

You may have read a thing, or 1000 things, about the Red Devils’ interest in the England international.

Sancho wanted to come. He’s enjoyed his time at Borussia Dortmund but feels now is the right time to make a stunning return to the Premier League, having previously played for Manchester City.

United thought they could haggle with Borussia Dortmund on the player’s fixed £108million asking price. But, in the end, it didn’t happen.

Smacking of panic, they instead settled for the signing of Edinson Cavani on a free transfer. The Uruguay international isn’t a bad signing but make no mistake about it: Sancho was the No 1 target.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool boss Klopp talked with friends about Sancho. He told them he thought the forward was moving to United and, therefore, the Reds didn’t go in for him.

Here was a player, a freakishly generation talent, ready to move to Old Trafford to spearhead Solskjaer’s attack. The prospect of him, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up top – with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba pulling the strings behind them – was and still is mouthwatering.

But with Liverpool now reportedly ready to revive interest in Sancho, that shames the Glazers.

They may not find him quite so willing to move when the transfer window reopens at the end of the campaign.

United only stood a genuine chance of signing Sancho because of Champions League football. For all his friendship with Rashford and Jesse Lingard, the Europa League simply doesn’t appeal to the ambitious forward.

But the Red Devils may struggle to make the competition this term.

Premier League done deals: Every confirmed transfer in the summer window

Not to take anything away from United’s fine form at the end of last season, but they only made it into the tournament because of Leicester and Chelsea’s inconsistency. Another year, it would have come too late.

And with the Red Devils looking abysmal so far this term – especially at the back – there’s no guarantee they’ll have the same bait to dangle.

United’s interest in Sancho was so well known Liverpool didn’t even try.

But lightning seldom strikes twice and Klopp and the Reds are likely to be on the Dortmund star’s trail in the future.

With the Reds the best team in the country, United may find themselves missing out for good – not just this year.

