Liverpool have Virgil van Dijk fear amid rumours Reds star out for season with ACL injury

“To be fair, Jordan came up and apologised to me after the game and [told me] to tell Virgil.

“It mustn’t be great. But yeah, not just that incident, we created so many good chances to score and overall we should’ve won the game.”

But Jurgen Klopp was fuming that keeper Pickford was not booked for the incident.

He said: “I don’t know [about Van Dijk’s injury]. It’s not good. Virgil played I don’t know how many games in a row, he plays with pain, he plays with pretty much everything. But he couldn’t play on. That’s not good.

“I haven’t seen it [the Pickford tackle] again. Only in the game, and for me it was a clear penalty, what I saw.

“Obviously, we saw the flag went up for offside. I still thought it was worth having a look for the foul but that didn’t happen.

“We have no power there. We just sit here and we discuss it. We have to ask other people about that, not me.

“I don’t want to say Jordan Pickford wanted to do it but it is of course not a challenge how a goalie can do it in the box because there is another player.

