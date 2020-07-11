Home Sports Liverpool vs Burnley LIVE: Team news and line ups confirmed, Jurgen Klopp...
Liverpool vs Burnley LIVE: Team news and line ups confirmed, Jurgen Klopp makes changes

LIVERPOOL vs BURNLEY | LIVE!

  • Liverpool need three wins from their final four matches to surpass the record points total in English top-flight history
  • Burnley have only won one of the 11 Premier League meetings, drawing one and losing nine
  • Mohamed Salah is one goal away from becoming the first Liverpool player to score 20 or more goals in three consecutive top-flight campaigns
  • Victory for the Clarets would see them set a new outright club record of 15 wins in a single Premier League season
  • Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have both scored four goals in their last three Premier League games for Liverpool against Burnley

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Jones, Firmino, Mane, Salah.

Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott.

Burnley XI: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor, Pieters, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, Wood.

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Gudmundsson, Brady, Vydra, Thompson, Dunne, Benson, Goodridge, Driscoll-Glennon.

Starting XI

Team news arrives. All the big-hitters involved for both sides except Trent Alexander-Arnold, he’s on the bench with Neco Williams starting at right-back. Full analysis coming up.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Jones, Firmino, Mane, Salah.

Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott.

Burnley XI: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor, Pieters, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, Wood.

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Gudmundsson, Brady, Vydra, Thompson, Dunne, Benson, Goodridge, Driscoll-Glennon.

What’s on?

Five Premier League fixtures on the menu today and two are already well underway. West Ham are trouncing an abysmal Norwich 3-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Michail Antonio.

Newcastle are 1-1 at Vicarage Road. Troy Deeney cancelled out Dwight Gayle’s opener.

After Liverpool vs Burnley, we have Chelsea’s trip to Sheffield United (5.30pm) and finally Brighton host Manchester City at the Amex Stadium.

What a feast.

Afternoon…

Hello folks and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Burnley from Anfield.

Everyone having an agreeable Saturday?

Not an enormous amount on the line this afternoon with Liverpool already crowned champions and Burnley sat comfortably in 10th.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are still capable of eclipsing Manchester City’s record points tally while the visitors really could cause an upset in the battle for Europa League football.

Team news and line ups coming shortly folks. Standby.

