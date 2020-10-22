Home Sports Liverpool win against Ajax shows Jurgen Klopp has new MVP in absence...
Sports

Liverpool win against Ajax shows Jurgen Klopp has new MVP in absence of Virgil van Dijk

0

By

The game was just 30 minutes old when Virgil van Dijk’s absence was laid bare. Thankfully for Liverpool, Ajax failed to score but at the back, the Reds were at sixes and sevens. The unpredictable nature of Adrian spread fear throughout the Liverpool backline and Joe Gomez looked short of confidence with several clumsy touches and wayward clearances in the face of the aggressive Ajax press.

Yet if there is one saving grace for Jurgen Klopp, it’s that he has somebody to rely on in the form of Fabinho.

The Brazilian’s fight, spirit and quality embodies the spine of this Liverpool side, who will now depend on him more than ever.

Not for the first time this season or in this competition, Fabinho dropped in at centre-back but this time in place of the absent Van Dijk as the Reds embark on the rest of their season without him.

He was the bedroom that held Liverpool together at times. Heading, tackling, battling and organising at the back.

JUST IN: Liverpool receive double injury boost after discovering Virgil van Dijk requires surgery

If Van Dijk is the best centre-back in world football, Fabinho looked a close second in Amsterdam.

Not only was he resolute against the pace and power of the Ajax attack but his distribution was second to none when bringing the ball out from the back.

- Advertisement -

This was a night where Liverpool had to stand strong and pick their moments, particularly after Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino left the field on the hour mark.

All three were relatively quiet by their sky-high standards, despite Mane forcing the opener thanks to the help of Nicolas Tagliafico.

Fabinho rarely puts a foot wrong and his selflessness remains imperative if Liverpool are to win major honours this season.

Get NOW TV Sky Sports season pass and save 25 percent

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDirt 5 is a PlayStation 5 launch title
Next articleSomeone should make a game about: fatbergs

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Tyler Glasnow talks about what he can build on after Rays’ Game 1 loss Dodgers

0
By <!-- -->...
Read more
Sports

Week 7 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings for Superflex, 2-QB leagues

0
ByJacob Camenker Rank Player 1 Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals vs. Seahawks 2 Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs @ Broncos 3 Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks @ Cardinals 4 Josh Allen, QB, Bills @ Jets 5 Alvin Kamara, RB,...
Read more
Sports

Frank Thomas breaks down Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw’s starring performances in World Series Game 1 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app

0
ByFrank Thomas breaks down Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw’s starring performances in World Series Game 1 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app | FOX...
Read more
Sports

Roger Federer reveals which tournament he will play next on injury return

0
ByRoger Federer has revealed he is on course to return to action at the Australian Open in January as he continues to recover from...
Read more
Sports

Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. isn't worried about getting COVID-19 because of 'a mutual respect'

0
BySporting News Odell Beckham Jr. missed practice time in Week 6 due to an illness, but all his COVID-19 tests came back negative. Speaking to...
Read more
Sports

Cody Bellinger cranks two-run homer, celebrates with foot tap, gives Dodgers 2-0 lead over Rays

0
ByCody Bellinger cranks two-run homer, celebrates with foot tap, gives Dodgers 2-0 lead over Rays | FOX SportsNL CentralNL Central90001-90068+90070-90084+90086-90089+90091+90093-90096+90099+90189 803 7489 33.9733 -118.2487
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Tory MPs attack celebrity free school meal campaigners

U.K. 0
ByDavid Simmonds, MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner, said: "What does it say about the opposition's priorities that all of their interests are simply...
Read more

Kimberly Van Der Beek Reveals Names She, James Chose After Miscarriages

Celebrity 0
ByMeredith Nardino Sharing her story. Kimberly Van Der Beek opened up about her two most recent miscarriages — and revealed the names she and James...
Read more

Supreme Court Blocks Curbside Voting In Alabama, An Option During Pandemic

World 0
ByNina TotenbergThe Supreme Court blocked a lower court order allowing voters in Alabama to cast their ballots curbside at polling places. J. Scott Applewhite/AP...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress