Liverpool win against Ajax shows Jurgen Klopp has new MVP in absence of Virgil van Dijk

The game was just 30 minutes old when Virgil van Dijk’s absence was laid bare. Thankfully for Liverpool , Ajax failed to score but at the back, the Reds were at sixes and sevens. The unpredictable nature of Adrian spread fear throughout the Liverpool backline and Joe Gomez looked short of confidence with several clumsy touches and wayward clearances in the face of the aggressive Ajax press.

Yet if there is one saving grace for Jurgen Klopp, it’s that he has somebody to rely on in the form of Fabinho.

The Brazilian’s fight, spirit and quality embodies the spine of this Liverpool side, who will now depend on him more than ever.

Not for the first time this season or in this competition, Fabinho dropped in at centre-back but this time in place of the absent Van Dijk as the Reds embark on the rest of their season without him.

He was the bedroom that held Liverpool together at times. Heading, tackling, battling and organising at the back.

