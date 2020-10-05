Liverpool's embarrassing defeat to Aston Villa highlights critical transfer mistake

While the Croatia international often frustrated fans, he did prove to play a pivotal squad role at times with Liverpool going on to win their first title in 30 years.

Jota will no doubt be a top signing for Liverpool in the long run while Thiago was an opportunity hard to turn your nose up at.

Tsimikas was a necessary transfer to provide cover at left-back but he wasn’t the only signing Liverpool were in need of making.

As soon as Lovren’s departure was announced, it became clear that Liverpool would need a replacement to provide balance to Klopp’s squad.

With just one day left of the transfer window though, no new centre-back looks set to join Anfield.

Source:Daily Express :: Sport Feed

