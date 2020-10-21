By

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a building on King Street in Southall during the early hours of the morning. London Fire Brigade (LFB) commander Paul Morgan said an explosion caused “substantial damage to the shop and structural damage throughout”. A spokesman for the Met Police said an explosion took place inside a shop and it is not being treated as suspicious.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

LFB earlier confirmed four adults and one child were rescued using a ladder from a damaged property. A further 16 people, including two children have also evacuated from nearby properties. Specialist teams and a dog unit were deployed to investigate the incident. LFB Station Commander Paul Morgan said: “Our crews have search the property using specialist equipment including the use of a USAR dogs.

- Advertisement - Firefighters have been called to a suspected gas explosion in Ealing

A building has partially collapsed on King Street

“We can confirm that sadly two people have died at the scene. “It has been a painstaking and protracted incident with firefighters working systematically to stabilise the building and search for people involved. “Operations have been concluded for the evening and will restart in the morning. “The explosion caused substantial damage to the shop and structural damage throughout.

- Advertisement - A shop has been destroyed on King Street

Around 40 firefighters were deployed to the scene in west London

“In the initial stages firefighters rescued four adults and one child were rescued at the rear of the property using a ladder. “A further fourteen adults and two children self-evacuated from surrounding properties.” - Advertisement - Emergency services from Southall, Hayes, Heston, Ealing and Feltham fire stations were called to the scene shortly after 6.30am. The LFB said the incident involved a shop with flats above and shocking pictures show the partial collapse of the front of a property with large pieces of debris hanging off the side.

Emergency services remain at the scene in west London

A police cordon and road closures remain in place around King Street, with residents urged to avoid the area. The blast is understood to have centred on a mobile phone shop, according to a local business owner. Jatinder Singh, 36, said he was alerted by a neighbour who told him his shop had been “totally destroyed”. He said: “It’s an absolute mess .I’m not sure what happened, I’m in shock.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly after 6.30am

“My landlord is in there now looking he is in shock too. I don’t know if anyone was hurt or who was living upstairs. There is too much I have lost in there.” Speaking to the London Evening Standard, Mr Singh added: “I locked up my shop as usual last night and didn’t think anything was wrong. Then I got a phone call from a neighbour to get down here that my shop was totally destroyed. “I’m ok, I’m not hurt. The police have a special dog team and are keeping everyone away.”