One passenger shared a video of fire engines greeting the plane’s arrival in Heathrow, adding: “That was a long 10-minute emergency landing.” Passengers have safely disembarked and have been placed onto a new plane, which will take them to Verona. 

 

In a message posted on Twitter to a passenger, British Airways said: “We apologise for the delay to your flight today.

“We had to return back to London Heathrow due to a technical issue.” 

“Safety is our number one priority and we would never continue a flight unless it was safe to do so.

“We are currently in the process of arranging a new aircraft so that we are able to get you to your destination.”

British Airways flight 2596 returned to London Heathrow this morning (Image: TWITTER / SHELBOURNEFILMS)

The flight took off from London Heathrow Airport (Image: Getty)

BA said they now have a new estimated departure time of 12:20 pm local time.

They continued: “Please make your way to Gate C55 where your flight will be boarding from.”

BA says there was a technical issue forcing the flight to be diverted back to the UK.

A BA spokesman said: “The safety of our customers and crew is always our priority and the flight returned to Heathrow as a precaution due to a minor technical issue. 

The flight path (Image: FlightRadar24)

“We’ve apologised to our customers and have organised a replacement aircraft so that we can get them on their way again as quickly as possible.”

A spokesperson from Heathrow Airport said the plane landed safely and all passengers were disembarked. 

A passenger onboard the flight claimed there was a smell of burning and that a crew member fell ill.

FlightRadar data shows the flight taking off from Heathrow and travelling over South London shortly after 7am. 

The flight was destined for Verona (Image: Getty)

This was 20 mins later than the expected departure time of 6:45 am. 

However, shortly after the flight made a U-turn at Bromley and circled back towards Heathrow passing over Woking and Reading. 

