One passenger shared a video of fire engines greeting the plane’s arrival in Heathrow, adding: “That was a long 10-minute emergency landing.” Passengers have safely disembarked and have been placed onto a new plane, which will take them to Verona.

In a message posted on Twitter to a passenger, British Airways said: "We apologise for the delay to your flight today. "We had to return back to London Heathrow due to a technical issue." "Safety is our number one priority and we would never continue a flight unless it was safe to do so. "We are currently in the process of arranging a new aircraft so that we are able to get you to your destination."

British Airways flight 2596 returned to London Heathrow this morning

The flight took off from London Heathrow Airport

BA said they now have a new estimated departure time of 12:20 pm local time. They continued: "Please make your way to Gate C55 where your flight will be boarding from." BA says there was a technical issue forcing the flight to be diverted back to the UK. A BA spokesman said: "The safety of our customers and crew is always our priority and the flight returned to Heathrow as a precaution due to a minor technical issue.

The flight path

"We've apologised to our customers and have organised a replacement aircraft so that we can get them on their way again as quickly as possible." A spokesperson from Heathrow Airport said the plane landed safely and all passengers were disembarked. A passenger onboard the flight claimed there was a smell of burning and that a crew member fell ill. FlightRadar data shows the flight taking off from Heathrow and travelling over South London shortly after 7am.

The flight was destined for Verona

This was 20 mins later than the expected departure time of 6:45 am. However, shortly after the flight made a U-turn at Bromley and circled back towards Heathrow passing over Woking and Reading.