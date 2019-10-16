London house prices drop by £7,000 as no-deal threat sees 10 per cent crash UK-wide

House prices are under threat from a no-deal Brexit, expert have warned. The value of UK property will decline by 10 per cent if Britain leaves the EU without a deal. Under what circumstances Britain will leave the EU is not known. Lawyer Jolyon Maugham, who successfully challenge Boris Johnson on his unlawful decision to suspend parliament, has claimed he will challenge the PM’s next deal. Earlier today Boris Johnson gave an update on his Brexit plan, claiming “summit is not far”, but not revealed when news of a deal would be revealed.

Earlier today Boris Johnson gave an update on his Brexit plan, claiming “summit is not far”, but not revealed when news of a deal would be revealed. The latest property prives warning comes as data reveals London property prices continues to fall. Now the average London house has seen £7,000 wiped off the value. Standard & Poor provides credit scores to investors. The company has warned house prices will end 2019 1.7 per cent lower. S&P went on to warn that prices will fall a further 10.2 per cent in 2020 and 6.1 per cent more in 2021. This is not the only poor prediction for the property market based on a no-deal Brexit. Recent forecasts for UK house prices under a no deal scenario are not positive. They predict a crash in house prices across the entire country. Research backing up these findings has revealed Britons are less likely to buy property in case of a no-deal.

A survey by independent mortgage expert John Charcol found a majority of Britons would be put of making a large purchase such as a property, or buying a new car. Half of those who answered said a no-deal Brexit would affect the likelihood of making a big purchase. Elsewhere in the UK, London house prices have fallen, in what is now he 18th month in a row. Now the average property in the UK capital is £7,000 less valuable. House prices fell in 21 of London’s boroughs, with the biggest losses being seen in the posh borough of Kensington & Chelsea, with a decrease of 9.1 per cent.

Where will Brexit affect house prices in the UK worst? Bradford has seen the biggest asking price drop since the vote took place, according to data from GetAgent.co.uk. Waveney in Suffolk has also seen a notable decline, down by -22.4 per cent, while the London Borough of Islington takes the third spot with asking prices down by -21 per cent. Chichester, Wigtownshire, Vale of White Horse, Aberdeen, East Hampshire, Horsham and Bolsover are also amongst the locations displaying the largest declines. Founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, said in a statement: “There’s no doubt that Brexit uncertainty has produced perhaps the most erratic property landscape we’ve seen in some years and while there is light at the end of the tunnel, it’s hard to say just how long the tunnel is and if there is indeed an end in sight or not.”

