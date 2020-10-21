Home U.K. London stabbing: Man rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries in Hackney...
Met Police said a number of males have been detained. The victim, who is 19-years-old is reportedly in a life threatening condition.

Police were called to Feldman Close, N16, at 8.14pm.

The London’s Air Ambulance was at the scene supporting the London Ambulance Service.

A crime scene is currently in place.

Police isued an appeal for witnesses and people with information to call 101 quoting: CAD 7398/20OCT.

London stabbing: Man rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries in Hackney attack (Image: twitter.com/999London)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has recently come under fire over his record on knife crime.

Mr Khan’s London mayoral adversary Shaun Bailey has labelled knife crime as the Labour politician’s “biggest failure”.

Mr Bailey told talkRADIO the Labour incumbent needed to give “clear guidance” on crime.

He said: “We’ve had two record years in a row of homicide, we’ve had record levels of knife crime.

“There have been record levels of rape, record levels of attacks on tubes over the last three or four years.

“It’s too late for us to say now crime is on a rise, it has been rising for some time.

“One of Sadiq Khan’s biggest failures has been to tackle crime.”

The Conservative added: “He simply has not taken responsibility for it.

London knife crime – Stabbings since June 2019 (Image: Express)

“It’s meant that the police’s job has become that much tougher.

“He is their leader, he should be asking clear questions and giving clear guidance.

“He’s not doing that and that’s a big part of why crime has risen in London.”

Mr Bailey’s remarks came last month after the fatal shooting of a policeman at the Croydon Police Station in South London.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Image: Getty)

While paying tribute to the victim, the Mayor said: “Devastated by this news.

“My heart goes out to the family of this brave officer, who has paid the ultimate price for helping to keep Londoners safe.

“Tragic incidents like this are terrible reminders of the dangers our police officers face every single day.”

