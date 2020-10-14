Home Gaming Lonely Mountain: Downhill's volcanic Eldfjall paid DLC is out next week
Gaming

Lonely Mountain: Downhill's volcanic Eldfjall paid DLC is out next week

0

Plus new Daily Rides challenges for all players.

Lonely Mountain: Downhill’s first paid DLC expansion, Eldfjall, is coming to Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC, next Thursday, 22nd October; it’ll be accompanied by a free new seasonal Daily Rides feature for all players, initially bringing spookily themed rewards for Halloween.

Starting with Eldfjall, it introduces a new island map featuring an additional four leaderboard-enabled trails of serene/infuriating downhill bikery, complete with their own challenges and resting spots. This time, however, the elements won’t be quite so hospitable, with players needing to navigate through the likes of thunderstorms and an erupting volcano.

Developer Megagon Industries is also throwing in new unlockable outfits, helmets, and paint jobs, new unlockable backpacks, and the pro helmet for use with existing outfits. All that will cost $ 5.99 USD (around £4.60) when it launches on 22nd October.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Eldfjall will be accompanied by a free update for all players, adding a new Daily Rides feature. This brings new seasonally themed challenges, with a new random trail – featuring its own routes, obstacles, and shortcuts – being introduced each day.

Lonely Mountain: Downhill’s inaugural season will celebrate Halloween, with daily scoring leaderboards and appropriately spooky rewards.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDoes this describe your mood? You could be at risk of type 2 diabetes
Next articleFallout 4 runs at 60fps on Xbox Series S

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Fallout 4 runs at 60fps on Xbox Series S

0
Plus, cloud saves soon free to all Xbox 360 users.Microsoft has revealed some of the benefits of running backwards compatible games on Xbox Series X...
Read more
Gaming

Yakuza: Like a Dragon on Xbox Series X – how next-gen hardware delivers a cross-gen experience

0
Yakuza: Like a Dragon has Sega's much-loved series taking to the new generation in style, an Xbox Series X launch title that offers multiple...
Read more
Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open Beta: Pre-load Today on Xbox One

0
James Mattone, Lead Writer, ActivisionPrepare to drop into the Crossplay Beta with this guide that includes redemption instructions for Early Access and pre-load info. During...
Read more
Gaming

Call of Duty Warzone update 1.28: PC patch boost as fans wait on Night Mode

0
UPDATE: Call of Duty Modern Warfare update 1.28 is now available to download and weighs in at around 11GB, depending if you're playing on...
Read more
Gaming

You can get 30% off a year's membership to PS Now during Prime Day

0
Subscription service includes Days Gone, Medievil, Bloodborne and hundreds more PS4 and PS3 games.PlayStation's gaming subscription service PS Now has been given a healthy 30...
Read more
Gaming

The Making of Red Wings: Aces of the Sky

0
Norman Lenda, Development Head, Red Wings: Aces of the SkySummary Noman Lenda, the head of the development team behind Red Wings: Aces of the Sky,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Covid-19: Boris Johnson defends regional curbs but 'rules nothing out'

U.K. 0
Related Topics
Read more

Fallout 4 runs at 60fps on Xbox Series S

Gaming 0
Plus, cloud saves soon free to all Xbox 360 users.Microsoft has revealed some of the benefits of running backwards compatible games on Xbox Series X...
Read more

Lonely Mountain: Downhill's volcanic Eldfjall paid DLC is out next week

Gaming 0
Plus new Daily Rides challenges for all players.Lonely Mountain: Downhill's first paid DLC expansion, Eldfjall, is coming to Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC, next...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: