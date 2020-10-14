Lonely Mountain: Downhill's volcanic Eldfjall paid DLC is out next week

Lonely Mountain: Downhill’s first paid DLC expansion, Eldfjall, is coming to Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC, next Thursday, 22nd October; it’ll be accompanied by a free new seasonal Daily Rides feature for all players, initially bringing spookily themed rewards for Halloween.

Starting with Eldfjall, it introduces a new island map featuring an additional four leaderboard-enabled trails of serene/infuriating downhill bikery, complete with their own challenges and resting spots. This time, however, the elements won’t be quite so hospitable, with players needing to navigate through the likes of thunderstorms and an erupting volcano.

Developer Megagon Industries is also throwing in new unlockable outfits, helmets, and paint jobs, new unlockable backpacks, and the pro helmet for use with existing outfits. All that will cost $ 5.99 USD (around £4.60) when it launches on 22nd October.

Eldfjall will be accompanied by a free update for all players, adding a new Daily Rides feature. This brings new seasonally themed challenges, with a new random trail – featuring its own routes, obstacles, and shortcuts – being introduced each day.

Lonely Mountain: Downhill’s inaugural season will celebrate Halloween, with daily scoring leaderboards and appropriately spooky rewards.