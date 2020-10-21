Home Tv & Radio Loose Women fans fume as Stacey Solomon has to put out candle...
Loose Women fans fume as Stacey Solomon has to put out candle after complaints

staronline@reachplc.com (Sasha Morris)

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon was baffled when she was asked by Jane Moore to blow out her candle in her living room on Wednesday’s show.

Stacey was interrupted by Jane as she spoke on the show, as Jane revealed that a number of people had written in about her lit candle next to her sofa.

Revealing that people were concerned it could light the sofa on fire as the flame was so close to it, Jane asked Stacey to blow it out.

A baffled Stacey said: “Sure, it’s quite far away from the sofa, but okay…” as she reached out to put it out.

As the show continued with the segment, fans rushed to social media to share their shock at the complaints, with many fuming that Stacey had blown the candle out.

Stacey was stunned when she was asked to blow her candled out

One wrote: “Bad day when you can’t even light your candle in your own HOUSE come on people is this really what we are complaining about.”

Another added: “As if @loosewomen just made @StaceySolomon blow out the candle in her own home. Stacey would

n’t put anyone in her house in danger. Health and safety gone mad!”

A third chipped in: “As if viewers have complained that Stacey Solomon has a lit candle on loose Women in the backdrop IN HER OWN HOME.

Viewers thought the candle was too close to the sofa

“And was therefore asked by Jane Moore to blow it out.

“I’m sorry but who the actual f**k do people think they are.”

A fourth agreed: “As if @loosewomen have just told @StaceySolomon to blow her candle out in her own house! Stacey, you should have simply said no! It’s nothing to do with anyone else….”

Meanwhile, Stacey also shocked viewers as she pulled down her jogging bottoms to show off her thong on air during a fashion segment about Kim Kardashian’s exposed thong.

Revealing she didn’t know she was supposed to be working today, Stacey moaned as she revealed thongs weren’t her underwear of choice.

Loose Women continues tomorrow at 12.30pm on ITV.

