Lorraine Kelly addresses 'overwhelming' loss following CBE honour: 'I'm so so sorry'
Lorraine Kelly addresses 'overwhelming' loss following CBE honour: 'I’m so so sorry'

Neil wrote: “3 weeks ago my little girl, Keira, was hit by a van. She has been in a critical state and the fear of losing her has been overwhelming. 

“Her outlook remains unknown. We hope & keep the faith that she will be OK. I’ll bring an update when the time is right. Thank you for caring x.”

Lorraine replied: “Oh Noel. I’m so so sorry – I hope she’s OK. I know how much you love her. Sending you so much love xxxxx.”

It comes as the morning TV host was surprised on Friday with news that she would be receiving a CBE, just eight years after being awarded an OBE.

First, the TV host’s opening question was met with an awkward silence from the stars, as she hadn’t specified which Tom she was referring to.

It later transpired that Tom Taylor was unable to hear the interview and went off-camera while technical experts tried to resolve the issue.

Lorraine said of the difficulties: “I’m sorry there are some communication problems, it’s like when you know you’re phoning your pals and it’s really hard because you’re like ‘what, what?'”

As viewers on Twitter began to call Tom Hollander a bit “grumpy” and the interview a “car crash”, Lorraine stepped in to defend the actor.

She tweeted: ”I actually thought he was adorable – Zoom calls can sometimes be tricky.”

Previously on the programme, she had made Love Island narrator Ian Stirling feel uneasy as she asked him questions on proposing to long-term love Laura Whitmore.

Ian hit back: “Lorraine, this was not in the research chat. I expected better from you!”

However, he soon found the funny side, as he later asked Lorraine to “officiate” the ceremony if they held it in Dundee.

