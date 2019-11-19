Lorraine Kelly weight reduction: How presenter misplaced two costume sizes with no eating regimen plan

Lorraine Kelly is the recognisable pleasant face of ITV daytime programming. She has misplaced a good bit of weight lately.
She mentioned: “I don’t assume diets work. It’s all about portion management.
“My husband cooks for me and typically I ask, ‘How many people are coming round?’.
“Portion management and never snacking a lot are necessary, in addition to being smart.”
The TV star has stored up her energetic way of life and can commonly put up about her health routine on-line.
What nationality is Lorraine Kelly?
Lorraine Kelly is a British girl and is Scottish.
She was born in Gorbals, Glasgow.
It’s an space within the metropolis by the river. Her household went on to maneuver to East Kilbride in Lanarkshire.