Lost Maples State Natural Area Hiking Guide – Just in Time for Peak Fall Foliage Season in Texas

VANDERPOOL, TX, October 13, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Half Day Hikes announces the third addition to its Texas State Parks hiking guide series: Lost Maples State Natural Area, just in time for the peak fall foliage season. This new guide includes hiking tips, detailed maps, highlights, and full-color photos of six hikes within Lost Maples State Natural Area – one of the best places in Texas to experience spectacular fall foliage.

The pocket-sized “trail buddy” is small enough to toss in a daypack, yet informative enough to plan a safe and enjoyable trip. The Lost Maples hiking guide features:

• Difficulty ratings for all hikes.

• Hikes that range from 1 to 5 miles in distance.

• Hikes that can be completed in a half a day or less, depending on personal fitness levels and hiking pace.

“Our guide is a valuable resource for anyone planning to get out and enjoy the trails,” said Jenny Fuller, co-founder of Half Day Hikes. “With 2,900 acres of diverse terrain, rugged canyons, crystal clear springs, over 200 species of birds, and an abundance of flora and fauna there’s a reason why Lost Maples was designated a national natural landmark.”

Featured hikes include:

• An easy one-mile loop to view the unique Bigtooth Maple Trees famous for their vibrant fall foliage.

• A challenging five-mile loop with 470 feet elevation gain that passes through the stunning Mystic Canyon.

• A visit to Monkey Rock, a limestone outcrop carved by years of water erosion

• Hikes to the Grotto, fishing ponds, natural springs, and directions to 50 backpack-in primitive campsites.

“By purchasing a Half Day Hikes guide, visitors support Texas State Parks as we donate 50% of the proceeds we receive from the sale of each guide back to the park to fund ongoing management and maintenance of hiking trails. It’s our way of giving back for the great enjoyment we receive from the parks as avid hikers and campers,” said Robert Fuller, co-founder of Half Day Hikes.

The Lost Maples hiking guide can be purchased on Amazon, at REI stores in Austin and San Antonio, or at the park visitor center. The Half Day Hikes guidebook series also includes Big Bend Ranch State Park and Franklin Mountains State Park.

For more information about Half Day Hikes or the Lost Maples hiking guide, contact info@halfdayhikes.com.

About Half Day Hikes:

Half Day Hikes creates pocket-sized, informative “trail buddies” for hikers to carry on the trail. Each guide is chock-full of hiking tips, maps, highlights, reference points, trailhead directions, and full-color photos depicting trail features so hikers can plan their hike and make the most of their time on the trail. Half Day Hikes donates 50% of the proceeds they receive from the sale of each book to the state park to support the ongoing management and maintenance of hiking trails and open spaces for recreational use.

- Advertisement -

For more information, please visit: www.halfdayhikes.com

# # #

Like this: Like Loading...