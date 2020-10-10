Louis Tomlinson Crashes Liam Payne’s Instagram Live & Makes Him Smile In Cute New Video

bshilliday

One Direction fans are celebrating after Louis Tomlinson tuned in to Liam Payne’s IG live session, trolling him with a 1-D comment and Liam had the most adorable reaction to it.

Brothers forever! Even though the remaining four members of One Direction parted ways for solo careers in late 2015, any sign that they are still good pals is reason for 1-D nation to rejoice. Liam Payne, 27, was chatting away during an Instagram live session with fans on Oct. 9, when he happened to notice that Louis Tomlinson, 28, had tuned in to watch. After his IG handle came up in the stream of users, Liam noticed and excitedly exclaimed, “Heyyyyyy! Louis’ watching!” with a hearty laugh.

Louis exposed himself after Liam told a story about going on a volunteer trip to Africa, “where I slept on the floor with loads of animals. It was like being in One Direction,” he exclaimed, laughing out loud about his own joke and saying “I had to, I had to” go there. That’s when Louis wrote, “Watch your mouth” along with a laughing emoji in the flow of comments.

Liam then asked, “How do I click on you?” and remarked, “Oh come on, cause you’re camera shy. Send me a request Louis, if you can. Cause I actually don’t know how to do this backwards. That’s so funny. Oh God bless you Tomo,” the “Strip That Down” singer said, using Louis’ nickname from his 1-D days. “Call me after this if you can’t get on and I’ll speak to you on my way home. But love you man,” Liam told him. How sweet is that?

After Liam gave up on the fact that Louis would be able to join him live within the conversation, he looked offscreen to his team members and explained, “Awww, always makes me feel warm. Always makes me feel warm,” Liam repeated about Louis joining in for his IG live session. “It does, I can’t describe it. Its like a weird…like I feel safe now. I can say whatever I want. Obviously I won’t, but it’s nice,” he revealed about his old friend and former bandmate showing support.

Louis recently melted the hearts of 1-D fans when he “liked” former band member Zayn Malik’s Sept. 24 Twitter and Instagram posts announcing the birth of his daughter with supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 25. Zayn abruptly quit One Direction in March 2015, and in the years since had seem to feud with his former bandmates. So Louis showing Zayn some love about joining the dad club — Tomo is dad to four-year-old son Freddie Tomlinson — made fans go wild. “Louis Liked Zayn’s post…My Zouis heart will never be same again,” one Twitter fan wrote, while another noted, “I can’t stop crying Louis liked Zayn post on ig! I want to know if he texted Zayn saying like congrats,” about the rare interaction.

