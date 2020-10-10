Home Celebrity Louis Tomlinson Crashes Liam Payne’s Instagram Live & Makes Him Smile In...
Celebrity

Louis Tomlinson Crashes Liam Payne’s Instagram Live & Makes Him Smile In Cute New Video

0

bshilliday

One Direction fans are celebrating after Louis Tomlinson tuned in to Liam Payne’s IG live session, trolling him with a 1-D comment and Liam had the most adorable reaction to it.

Brothers forever! Even though the remaining four members of One Direction parted ways for solo careers in late 2015, any sign that they are still good pals is reason for 1-D nation to rejoice. Liam Payne, 27, was chatting away during an Instagram live session with fans on Oct. 9, when he happened to notice that Louis Tomlinson, 28, had tuned in to watch. After his IG handle came up in the stream of users, Liam noticed and excitedly exclaimed,  “Heyyyyyy!  Louis’ watching!” with a hearty laugh.

Louis exposed himself after Liam told a story about going on a volunteer trip to Africa, “where I slept on the floor with loads of animals. It was like being in One Direction,” he exclaimed, laughing out loud about his own joke and saying “I had to, I had to” go there. That’s when Louis wrote, “Watch your mouth” along with a laughing emoji in the flow of comments.

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson
Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson celebrate One Direction winning the BRIT Award for British Artist Video of the Year in the press room at the 2016 Brit Awards in London. Photo credit: AP.

Liam then asked, “How do I click on you?” and remarked, “Oh come on, cause you’re camera shy. Send me a request Louis, if you can.  Cause I actually don’t know how to do this backwards. That’s so funny. Oh God bless you Tomo,” the “Strip That Down” singer said, using Louis’ nickname from his 1-D days. “Call me after this if you can’t get on and I’ll speak to you on my way home. But love you man,” Liam told him. How sweet is that?

After Liam gave up on the fact that Louis would be able to join him live within the conversation, he looked offscreen to his team members and explained, “Awww, always makes me feel warm. Always makes me feel warm,” Liam repeated about Louis joining in for his IG live session. “It does, I can’t describe it. Its like a weird…like I feel safe now. I can say whatever I want. Obviously I won’t, but it’s nice,” he revealed about his old friend and former bandmate showing support.

Louis recently melted the hearts of 1-D fans when he “liked” former band member Zayn Malik’s Sept. 24 Twitter and Instagram posts announcing the birth of his daughter with supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 25. Zayn abruptly quit One Direction in March 2015, and in the years since had seem to feud with his former bandmates. So Louis showing Zayn some love about joining the dad club — Tomo is dad to four-year-old son Freddie Tomlinson — made fans go wild. “Louis Liked Zayn’s post…My Zouis heart will never be same again,” one Twitter fan wrote, while another noted, “I can’t stop crying Louis liked Zayn post on ig! I want to know if he texted Zayn saying like congrats,” about the rare interaction.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGoogle's new Gmail redesign has left users furious
Next article‘Forgotten’ Pennsylvania region holds key to Trump’s fate

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Pulling Personal Assistants, Co-Stars & More Into Custody Trial As Witnesses

0
Cassie Gill Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody case will involve several witnesses taking the stand at Los Angeles Superior Court, including Angelina’s ‘Girl, Interrupted’...
Read more
Celebrity

Why Shaquille O'Neal 'Probably' Won't Let His Daughters Date NBA Players

0
Riley Cardoza Pressing pause! Shaquille O’Neal exclusively told Us Weekly why he wants his daughters to wait to date.“I want them to be fully educated...
Read more
Celebrity

'The Challenge' star Ashley Cain reveals 2-month-old daughter has leukemia

0
Ashley Cain from MTV’s “The Challenge: War of the Worlds” shared a personal and heartbreaking video post on Instagram Friday evening. The former professional soccer...
Read more
Celebrity

Bill Burr: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Hosting ‘SNL’

0
Erin Silvia Bill Burr is gearing up to host the Oct. 10 episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time with country singer Morgan...
Read more
Celebrity

David Dobrik Tells Us He Made a Fragrance So He Could Star in the Commercial

0
Emily Rekstis David Dobrik. CourtesyDavid Dobrik is getting in the beauty game with a fragrance line — and Us Weekly got the exclusive scoop straight...
Read more
Celebrity

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence On Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Charges: The ‘Truth Will Come To Light’

0
Cassie Gill After being charged with a felony and facing over 20 years of prison time for assaulting a ‘female friend’, Tory Lanez took to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Final Fantasy 14 will be playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility

Gaming 0
Uses in-game PS4 Pro settings, plus quick load times.Final Fantasy 14 will be playable on PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility, Square Enix has confirmed. While Sony...
Read more

Announcing Details for Xbox FanFest

Gaming 0
Brina Hatcher, FanFest Lead, XboxSummary Xbox FanFest is going digital. Beginning October 12 at 6 p.m. PT, we’ll open a year-round registration to join as an...
Read more

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Pulling Personal Assistants, Co-Stars & More Into Custody Trial As Witnesses

Celebrity 0
Cassie Gill Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody case will involve several witnesses taking the stand at Los Angeles Superior Court, including Angelina’s ‘Girl, Interrupted’...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: