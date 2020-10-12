Louise Minchin addresses challenging time with Rob Rinder: ‘I collapsed in heap of pain'

The BBC star revealed she was still dead set on completing the infamous marathon, regardless of the run being cancelled to all but elite participants due to coronavirus.

“Not wanting to let down the charity I had agreed to run the London Marathon for, (in my case Age UK), in the early hours of a blustery Sunday morning, I set off along with 45,000 other runners all over the world, to complete 26.2 miles on a course of my choice,” she wrote.

The mum-of-two ended up choosing part of the Sandstone Trail from from Frodsham to Whitchurch in Cheshire.

But while it was a stunning scenic route through the historic plains, it wasn’t a trek for the faint-hearted, so she needed someone with her who could hack it.

Like this: Like Loading...