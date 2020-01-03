Louise Minchin: BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker speaks out on her move away from show

BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin, 51, recently told viewers she had become less active on Twitter due to negative comments towards her. Dan Walker, 42, has since been queried about her move away from the show.
After Louise and Dan discussed her social media break on the show, many viewers took to Twitter to query why the mother-of-two was being trolled.
One user wrote: “@mrdanwalker how can people say horrible things about Louise she is so lovely.”
Dan shared his thoughts about her decision, replying: “If you read some of the bile that comes through it would be easy to see why she made the decision.
“As Louise said… ‘I was allowing people into my house to shout at me. I decided to close the front door’ #BBCBreakfast’.”
Other Twitter users shared their thoughts, with another writing: “Louise is a shining star in the mornings, there are so many vile, cowardly people out there, because of the attitude of a few , it spoils it for many.”
“The sad thing is that these horrible comments are driving good and interesting people off of social media,” a second commented.
“Why should we have to grow a thick skin, perhaps the people that post these comments should be nicer.”
Louise discussed the reason behind her social media move on the show recently.
“Occasionally, I am yeah,” Louise chimed. “I do look at Twitter, but possibly, maybe once a day.”
The presenter went on to say she deleted social media apps from her phone to stop her from reading comments about herself.
“Do you think, will you go back to it?” Dan then asked, before reading out her quotes which originally featured in Cheshire Life magazine.
He added of his co-star: :She said, Louise Minchin, ‘You might think I’m oversensitive, I am probably am.