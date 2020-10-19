Louise Minchin cuts off BBC Breakfast guest as she abruptly ends interview 

By

Fielding began: “Well it certainly feels like things have moved on from the backend of last week.

“With Robert Jenrick himself reaching out to council leaders. I was due to have a call with him at some point. Unfortunately we couldn’t make our diaries work but I know he’s spoken to a number of my colleagues.

“I know Andy Burnham has spoken to Eddie Lister again about our concerns over tier three and what our financial needs are too.

“That dialogue is ongoing so some of the rhetoric that we saw in the backend of last week that culminated in that press conference from Boris Johnson, we’ve certainly moved on and are trying to work together to get the deal we need.”

BBC Breakfast airs daily on BBC One at 6am.

Like this: Like Loading...