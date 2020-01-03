Louise Redknapp: Jamie Redknapp's ex sends fans wild with raunchy unearthed cover pics

Former Eternal singer Louise Redknapp and current solo artist, 45, shared a video showing off her fantastic physique to her some 666,000 Instagram followers. The collection of snaps showed off her many magazine covers.
Louise shared many covers from her successful career as a singer and television personality.
She captioned the saucy post with: “Just a few covers from over the years.
“How many of these can you remember? #tbt”.
The photos included an Esquire cover in which she’s sucking on a cherry.
She wrote: “I don’t often open up on social media, but tonight seems like a good time to.
“Creatively this year has been my best yet writing and recording my new album Heavy Love and performing in the west end, but emotionally it has been my toughest year and I’ve faced challenges I never thought I would.
“Heartbreak is a killer so I want to thank my boys, my family, my friends and all of you who have been kind over the last 12 months. So let’s take on 2020 like we mean it!”
Luckily she was inundated with supportive messages from her followers.