Louise Redknapp leaves fans in tears with tribute to Caroline Flack: 'Isn't always easy'

Louise Redknapp, 45, posted a video of herself singing Together Again during her socially distanced concert that took place at The Grand Clapham. The singer admitted she often struggled to sing the heartfelt song that made her remember late friend and former Love Island host Caroline Flack, 40.

I think about us together again

Louise Redknapp

Caroline was found dead at her North London home in February this year, and it is evident that she still remains in Louise’s thoughts.

The popstar told the crowd that Together Again “isn’t always the easiest song to sing” as it stirs up old memories of the ITV presenter.

“I think about us together again. I know we’ll be together again,” she sang.

Before describing her friend Caroline as an “angel” looking over her.

Louise Redknapp has shared an emotional clip on social media as she paid tribute to her late friend (Image: WENN/INSTAGRAM)

The singer admitted she often struggled to sing the heartfelt song that made her remember late friend and former Love Island host Caroline Flack, 40 (Image: INSTAGRAM)

On social media, Louise captioned the clip: “Together Again. This one will always be for you… always thinking of you. (sic)

She added: “Please can we all support #WorldMentalHealthDay If you’re struggling or need someone to talk to there is help our there please never feel alone x.” (sic)

In the comment section, fans praised Louise for the special tribute which was shared on World Mental Health Day.

One said: “Absolute highlight of the show for me, the emotion in the grand was charged. Could see how much the song and Caroline means to you.”

The popstar told the crowd that Together Again “isn’t always the easiest song to sing” as it stirs up old memories of the ITV presenter (Image: INSTAGRAM)

It comes as Strictly Come Dancing paid tribute to Caroline after she won the show back in 2014 (Image: GETTY)

Another replied: “You did her proud! You could see how much love and energy she had for you. You’ll be doing her proud and putting smiles on people faces every night when the tour resumes x.”

A second replied: “Lovely song and beautifuly sung x she would be proud xx.”

It comes as Strictly Come Dancing paid tribute to Caroline after she won the show back in 2014.

On the Best Of The Final compilation show that aired tonight, footage from Caroline’s time in the competition and tributes from Strictly stars were shown.

Judge Bruno Tonioli said: “I loved Caroline, she was such fun. Great to be with, she really was a joy.”

Professional dancer Janette Manrara continued: “Caroline Flack, whenever she was around you, you couldn’t help but smile and laugh.

Frankie Bridge, who competed alongside Caroline in the series, added: “You could tell that she just loved every moment of being on Strictly.”

Caroline won the Glitterball trophy with partner Pasha Kovalev in the 12th series of the show.

The former Love Island host achieved a perfect 40 score for all of her dances in the final.

Caroline was found dead at her home in Stoke Newington, London by her dad, Ian, according to reports at the time.

The family confirmed her death in a short statement that said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.”

She had previously stepped down from presenting Love Island at the beginning of the year due to a court case and legal proceedings in her personal life.

