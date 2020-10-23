Home Celebrity Louise Redknapp speaks out on heartbreaking family news ‘We will miss you...
Louise Redknapp speaks out on heartbreaking family news ‘We will miss you so much’

The mother-of-two shared various pictures of herself with Corky alongside a tribute.

She wrote: “I’m so heartbroken to have to share with you that we lost our gorgeous boy Corky yesterday.

“I’m gonna miss the howling when there is someone coming in the house, the drool on the floor when there is food around and the big cuddles on the sofa.

“Thank you @wild_at_heart_foundation for bringing him in to our lives we adored him from the moment we got him.

“You gave Corky THE most wonderful life, and he knew right until the end just how loved he was – you know where we are.”

Brian Conley added: “So sorry to hear about Corky.”

Louise first introduced Corky to her fans back in 2016.

The singer shared a picture of herself, her now ex-husband Jamie Redknapp and their two sons Charley and Beau, posing with their new dog.

She wrote at the time: “We would like to welcome corky into the Redknapp family he is a rescue dog from Wild at Heart Foundation from Cyprus thanks Eve for getting him here safely the #shapeis love him already.”

The hitmaker regularly gave her fans updates about her dog on her social media pages.

Back in April, she shared a snap of Corky laying on the sofa looking unimpressed.

She joked: “Corky isn’t happy the sunshine has disappeared.”

