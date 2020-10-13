Home Celebrity Love Actually child star Thomas Brodie-Sangster addresses 'anger' over Ron Weasley role
Celebrity

Love Actually child star Thomas Brodie-Sangster addresses 'anger' over Ron Weasley role

0

“It was the last time I ever felt like that, so whatever I did seemed to work,” he added to this week’s Radio Times.

The star began acting as a child with no formal training, although his father Mark is an actor also.

“My parents had friends who were actors and sick of not getting any work, so they set up a small agency. I joined their books”, he explained of gaining his first part.

His first major role was in Love Actually playing Sam, the step-son of Liam Neeson’s character Daniel, in the movie.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWalmart 'Big Save' Event 2020: The 18 Best Deals (Prime Day Rival Sale)
Next articleJohn McCain's 108-Year-Old Mother Dies

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Countdown's Susie Dent breaks silence on 'tough day' after mishap: 'Made my stomach turn'

0
Countdown star Susie Dent, 55, was left disappointed after opening her new book, Word Perfect: Etymological Entertainment For Every Day of the Year, for...
Read more
Celebrity

Kanye West urges voters to write in his name for president in first 2020 ad

0
Even though he’s only on the ballot in a handful of states, that’s not stopping Kanye West’s supposed presidential ambitions. The 43-year-old rapper released...
Read more
Celebrity

41 Pools! Inside the Lavish Resort Where ‘The Bachelorette’ Is Filming

0
Emily Longeretta Talk about a silver lining. Clare Crawley‘s season of The Bachelorette will look very different whenever it airs — but that doesn’t mean...
Read more
Celebrity

Dominic West: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Pictured Kissing Lily James

0
Christopher Rogers ‘Downton Abbey’ star Lily James, 31, was pictured getting cozy with Dominic West, 50, on Oct. 11, and now, fans can’t stop talking...
Read more
Celebrity

Cardi B Just Announced a Sneaker Collab — and the 1st Style Already Sold Out!

0
Emily Rekstis Cardi B. Courtesy of ReebokWhat can’t she do? Cardi B is teaming up with Reebok for a sneaker collection we didn’t know we...
Read more
Celebrity

Sofia Richie Stuns in Daisy Dukes At Dinner With Pals: Plus 5 More Times She’s Rocked Short Shorts

0
Erin Silvia Sofia Richie was a gorgeous sight to see when she stepped out in a flattering outfit that included a pair of Daisy Dukes...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

BGT finale receives over 2000 Ofcom complaints after Nabil Abdulrashid routine

Tv & Radio 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Brendan Mcfadden) Britain's Got Talent has been hit with more than 2,000 Ofcom complaints regarding Saturday's final – mostly directed at comedian Nabil Abdulrashid's...
Read more

Countdown's Susie Dent breaks silence on 'tough day' after mishap: 'Made my stomach turn'

Celebrity 0
Countdown star Susie Dent, 55, was left disappointed after opening her new book, Word Perfect: Etymological Entertainment For Every Day of the Year, for...
Read more

Black Widow: Is Natasha Romanoff alive? The 3 ways Black Widow could still be alive

Entertainment 0
Black Widow is one of the most important members of The Avengers, given she is the glue which helps to keep them together when...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: