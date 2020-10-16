Love Actually star says ‘s***’ Christmas movie has ‘aged badly’ but doesn’t regret it all

Richard Curtis is best-known for his rom-coms, but perhaps his most famous is Love Actually. It may be a favourite of Christmas movies but in more recent years some films fans have criticised the 2003 hit. And now one of its stars has called Love Actually “a s*** film”.

Lulu Popplewell played Daisy, the daughter of Emma Thompson’s Karen in Love Actually. The 12-year-old famously dressed up as a lobster for the school nativity at the end of the movie. Now 29, Lulu is a comedian and was a finalist in the Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year Award in 2018. The child star recently spoke out on the film, claiming its portrayal of women hasn’t aged well. READ MORE: Remember Love Actually’s lobster? Here’s what she looks like now…

Speaking on the Almost Famous podcast, Lulu said she doesn’t regret acting in it at all. She said: “Look, softly be it spoken I think it’s a s**t film. “I think it’s aged badly. All the women in it are sort of passive objects. “I think that there was an article describing them as passive objects to be acquired.”

Words I jokingly said on a podcast being taken out of context in the @MetroUK today. Love actually was a nice experience. I don’t actually have strong opinions on the film. The pod was lighthearted. Hugh Grant was kind. Ignore this weird not-news journalism, I didn’t ask for it. — Lulu ‘spooky pun’ Popplewell (boo)������ (@lulu_popplewell) October 16, 2020

