Love and the Lockdown

The circumstances and motivations vary. For some couples, moving in together on relatively brief acquaintance seems like an eminently logical next step in the relationship at a time when making a connection has taken on a singular, almost wartime, carpe diem urgency. (And never mind the mutters of “premature” from outside observers.)

For some it’s unplanned, more than anything a quirk of timing. For others, it’s a convenience or perhaps a bid to bolster the odds of a relationship’s survival. What with the difficulties of travel during the pandemic, if couples don’t decide to see each other morning, noon and night, goes the thinking, it’s going to be all but impossible to see each other at all.

It’s true that Mr. Tyler and Ms. Swoboda hadn’t known each other long when they decided to quarantine together. But they are quick to point out the difference between quality and quantity time, and equally quick to point out that their few dates were very long dates, affording them lots of time to discuss personal values, long-term goals — and who should take out the garbage. “Because of the pandemic, there was nothing to do and no place to go, so the intimate conversations started right away and self-disclosure happened much more quickly,” Mr. Tyler said.

“Living together early in a relationship is hardly new,” said Arlene Kagle, a clinical psychologist in Richmond, Va. “What is new is that in this period of isolation, couples are together many, many more hours of the day than they would be under normal circumstances. And,” Dr. Kagle continued, “that forced togetherness creates a greater sense of shared beliefs and a greater sense of intimacy.”

It also creates a sense of “if we can do this, we can do anything. If we can be happily together 24 hours a day, obviously we’re a great couple.”

“People may feel well positioned to make a long-term commitment,” Dr. Kagle said. “Whether they’re correct remains to be seen.”