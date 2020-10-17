Home Fashion Love Letter: Introducing the New Modern Love Podcast
Love Letter: Introducing the New Modern Love Podcast

Miya Lee

The Modern Love podcast is back!

Daniel Jones and I will be hosting the new 10-episode season. Every Wednesday until the end of December, we’ll bring you our favorite essays, author updates and Tiny Love Stories (read by the people who wrote them).

Listen to the first episode, “Driveway Elegies,” to hear two heartbreaking stories about home. You’ll also find out how the Modern Love column got its name. I didn’t know until a few weeks ago, when we were recording the podcast and Dan burst into song.

I hope you enjoy it.

