Love Letter: Losing a Friend to Covid

Charanna Alexander
Losing a loved one is always devastating, and those feelings of loss are heightened at a time when many have been forced to say goodbye through a screen. In this week’s Modern Love essay, Jared Misner, a writer in Charlotte, N.C., grapples with the complexities of socially distanced mourning following the loss of his best friend, who died after coronavirus complications at the age of 29.
[Like this newsletter? Sign up to receive it in your inbox.]
October marks the start of cuffing season, when hopeful singles scramble to find a partner to help them brave the cold months. This year, the pandemic, coupled with ambient fear and uncertainty, has led to what some experts are calling an “extended cuffing season.” Some singles have intensified their swiping habits in search of someone who can help to keep them “anchored and mentally sane,” rather than just a seasonal hookup.
And, according to Daniel Jones, the Modern Love editor, love is “taking a risk, maybe being rejected, but hopefully not.” The Modern Love podcast returns this month, and the new season is going to sound a little different. Listen to the trailer and subscribe to hear the first episode on Oct. 14.
We want to hear from you.
We want to deliver content that truly matters to you and your feedback is helpful. Email your thoughts to loveletter@nytimes.com.