Love Letter: Losing a Friend to Covid

[Like this newsletter? Sign up to receive it in your inbox.]

October marks the start of cuffing season, when hopeful singles scramble to find a partner to help them brave the cold months. This year, the pandemic, coupled with ambient fear and uncertainty, has led to what some experts are calling an “extended cuffing season.” Some singles have intensified their swiping habits in search of someone who can help to keep them “anchored and mentally sane,” rather than just a seasonal hookup.