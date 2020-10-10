Home Fashion Love Letter: Losing a Friend to Covid
Fashion

Love Letter: Losing a Friend to Covid

0

Charanna Alexander

Losing a loved one is always devastating, and those feelings of loss are heightened at a time when many have been forced to say goodbye through a screen. In this week’s Modern Love essay, Jared Misner, a writer in Charlotte, N.C., grapples with the complexities of socially distanced mourning following the loss of his best friend, who died after coronavirus complications at the age of 29.

[Like this newsletter? Sign up to receive it in your inbox.]

October marks the start of cuffing season, when hopeful singles scramble to find a partner to help them brave the cold months. This year, the pandemic, coupled with ambient fear and uncertainty, has led to what some experts are calling an “extended cuffing season.” Some singles have intensified their swiping habits in search of someone who can help to keep them “anchored and mentally sane,” rather than just a seasonal hookup.

And, according to Daniel Jones, the Modern Love editor, love is “taking a risk, maybe being rejected, but hopefully not.” The Modern Love podcast returns this month, and the new season is going to sound a little different. Listen to the trailer and subscribe to hear the first episode on Oct. 14.

We want to deliver content that truly matters to you and your feedback is helpful. Email your thoughts to loveletter@nytimes.com.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRepublicans are finally ready to diss Don
Next articleKell Brook angered by Sky Sports as Brits could miss Terence Crawford bout

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion

What Matters Is They Get the Joke

0
Rosalie R. RadomskyWhen the mood strikes, Gregory Thomas Moss and Danielle Cristina Black might make up new words to a song, riff on a...
Read more
Fashion

All Of The Best Prime Day 2020 Deals We've Seen So Far

0
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.This year, Prime Day runs from...
Read more
Fashion

Two Cups of Coffee and Buckets of Rain

0
Vincent M. MallozziKaren O. Rubio and Kenneth Lorence have fond memories of their first date in August 2015, a visit to the Smithsonian National...
Read more
Fashion

Dogs Once Made Pretty Nice Wool Blankets, Too

0
Lesley Evans OgdenEight years ago, Tessa Campbell heard a genuine shaggy dog story. In 2012, Wayne W. Williams, an elder of the Tulalip Tribes, was...
Read more
Fashion

Millions of Views Later, Nathan Apodaca Keeps the Vibe Going

0
Christina MoralesNathan Apodaca is here for the good vibes. About 8 a.m. on Sept. 25, his 2005 Dodge Durango’s battery cut out as he was...
Read more
Fashion

16 Of The Coziest Things We've Bought During The Pandemic

0
As much as this pains us to say, we’ve now been living through a pandemic for more than six months. We have sheltered in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Kell Brook angered by Sky Sports as Brits could miss Terence Crawford bout

Sports 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Chris McKenna) Kell Brook will head into one of the biggest fights of his career next month when he takes on Terence Crawford on...
Read more

Love Letter: Losing a Friend to Covid

Fashion 0
Charanna AlexanderLosing a loved one is always devastating, and those feelings of loss are heightened at a time when many have been forced to...
Read more

Republicans are finally ready to diss Don

US 0
John F. Harris and Melanie Zanona * Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas acknowledging in a Friday interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that he’s “worried” about...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: