Home Sports Luca Corberi quits motorsport after karting carnage and issues groveling apology
Sports

Luca Corberi quits motorsport after karting carnage and issues groveling apology

0

staronline@reachplc.com (Jack Staplehurst)

Shamed Luca Corberi has quit karting and all forms of motorsport at the age of 23 after his chaotic meltdown.

Footage of the Italian driver’s behaviour went viral this week and he has since issued a groveling apology.

Corberi has offered to hand in his license after the carnage at the FIA Karting World Championship.

The race, which took place on the track his parents in fact built and own in Lombardy, was marred by the incredible scenes.

Nine laps into the 23-lap KZ final, Corberi had been forced to retire following a collision with rival driver Paolo Ippolito.

Instead of exiting the circuit safely, Corberi waited for Ippolito to come back around the track before he proceeded to launch his kart’s bumper at him.

Corberi stood on the side of the track waiting for Ippolito to drive past

Fortunately, the dangerous chuck caused no injury to either Ippolito or any other driver, but that was far from the end of the drama.

Corberi was later caught on camera attacking Ippolito in the pit area, and his father got involved too.

- Advertisement -

The behaviour was condemned worldwide and Jenson Button was among those who called for a lifetime ban.

On Facebook, Corberi has since reflected on his actions and wrote: “I’d like to apologise to the motorsport community for what I’ve done.

He waited for his rival before chucking the kart bumper

Tempers flared in the pits following the end of the race

“There are no excuses to explain why I’ve done such a disgraceful act.

“This has been something I’ve never done in the 15 years of my career, and I really hope it won’t be seen by anybody else in the future.

“After the race, once I had been called by the sporting judges, I asked them to take my licence away because I was fully conscious about my irreparable mistakes.

“But as they showed me, they don’t have the power for doing it, it’s written in the international rules.

Get the latest transfer news straight into your inbox!

Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news?

Well then sign up for the brilliant new Daily Star Sport email newsletter!

From the latest transfer news to the agenda-setting stories, get it all in your email inbox.

How do you sign up?

- Advertisement -

It only takes a matter of seconds.

Simply type your email address into the box at the top of this article and hit ‘subscribe’.

And that’s it, job done. You’ll receive an email with all of the top news stories every single morning.

You can find out more information on our email newsletter on this link here.

“So please don’t be against them, they were just doing their work in the best way they could.

“For this reason I’ve decided I won’t take part in any other motorsport competition for the rest of my life.

“That’s not a self-justice, it’s simply the right thing to do.

“My family has been in karting since 1985, we’ve seen it grow, we’ve seen the best and the worst part of it.

Luca Corberi lost his head on the track his parents own

Paolo Ippolito was left stunned
- Advertisement -

“This episode will be remembered as one of the worst in our sport and that’s something I’ll never forget.

“I’m not asking any indulgence, because I don’t deserve it. I will totally agree with the punishments required.

“I’m writing today to say sorry even if it’s not enough, because after all the bad things that happened during this event, the worst ever has been done by me, a guy who loves this sport and, even after the worst day of his life, will still remember his good racing memories.”

Formula One icon Felipe Massa, who is the president of CIK-FIA, karting’s governing body, slammed his behaviour.

He said: “This behaviour is unacceptable in our sport. Those individuals will face the consequences of their actions.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAs Mortal Kombat 11 punches through 8m copies sold, NetherRealm teases what's next
Next articleCovid: New Scottish virus restrictions to be announced

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Marlins allow six runs in 7th, fall 9-5 to Braves in Game 1of NLDS

0
HOUSTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. made history with a leadoff home run to start things off for the Atlanta Braves in their NL...
Read more
Sports

FanDuel Presidential Pick 'em: Prop bet-style picks for Pence-Harris vice presidential debate

0
Matt Lutovsky For the second straight week, FanDuel is offering a free "Presidential Pick 'em" contest, this time centered around the lone vice presidential debate...
Read more
Sports

Get out the tape measure: Clint Frazier blasts moonshot in Game 1 of ALDS

0
Video Details Oct 5, 2020 at 11:28p ET | MLB | Duration: 0:35Watch New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier hit an absolute tank in Game...
Read more
Sports

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil offers to pay wages of club mascot Gunnersaurus after redundancy

0
But the attacking midfielder has stayed put to fight for a place under Arteta. Meanwhile, former Arsenal forward Paul Merson was shocked at the news...
Read more
Sports

Giancarlo Stanton grand slam delivers Yankees 9-3 ALDS Game 1 win over Rays

0
Video Details Oct 5, 2020 at 11:30p ET | MLB | Duration: 0:36New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton gave them four insurance runs via a...
Read more
Sports

Dominic Thiem out of French Open in major Rafael Nadal boost

0
Dominic Thiem suffered a shock 7-6, 5-7, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 French Open quarter-final defeat against Diego Schwartzman on Tuesday evening in a major boost...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Marlins allow six runs in 7th, fall 9-5 to Braves in Game 1of NLDS

Sports 0
HOUSTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. made history with a leadoff home run to start things off for the Atlanta Braves in their NL...
Read more

Louise Minchin on BBC Breakfast co-star Charlie Stayt's mishap: 'Knew something was up'

Celebrity 0
She explained she has a very set routine to ensure she meets those early starts. "You do have a very set routine so I know...
Read more

Fauci: There could be 300,000 to 400,000 Covid deaths unless precautions taken

Health 0
By Matthew Choi Fauci added that a vaccine likely won't be widely available until next summer or fall. That timeline is in line with a...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: