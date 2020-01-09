Lunar Eclipse 2020: Where can you see the Penumbral Eclipse? What times will Moon eclipse?

0
4

The year 2019 ended in spectacular style with a “Ring of Fire” eclipse of the Sun on December 26. Now, exactly two weeks after that cosmic event, some people can enjoy a Wolf Moon lunar eclipse coinciding with a Full Moon.

The Wolf Moon Eclipse will be visible from Europe, Africa, Asia and parts of Australia.

Weather permitting, observers in these areas will witness a surreal Full Moon on Friday, January 10.

North and South America will, however, miss out on seeing this lunar spectacle.

Fortunately, as a consolation, a few hours later January’s Full Wolf Moon will arrive in the skies around the world.

This stunning Full Moon will be visible both at moonrise and moonset.

READ MORE: NASA unveils stunning photo of ISS transiting Sun

What time will the Moon eclipse?

The penumbral lunar eclipse begins at 5.07pm GMT in Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa.

Western Europe is best-placed for those wanting to watch the Wolf Moon rise in the east followed quickly by the beginning of the penumbral lunar eclipse.

The maximum eclipse of the Moon will occur at 7.10pm GMT.

London: 7.10pm (GMT) on January 10

Mainland Europe: 8.10pm (CT) on January 10

Moscow: 10.10pm (DST) on January 10

New Delhi: 12.40am (DST) on January 11

Shanghai: 3.10am (UTC) on January 11

Perth: 3.10am (AWST) on January 11

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here