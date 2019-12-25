M1 traffic latest: Motorway closes again after THIRD serious crash in less than 24 hours

The southbound carriageway of the M1 has been closed in West Yorkshire following a “serious incident” involving “multiple vehicles”. This is the third major crash on the motorway in 24 hours. West Yorkshire Police said on Twitter on Christmas Day: “The M1 south bound is closed from junction 40 to 39 due to a RTC involving multiple vehicles.
“It is expected to be closed for several hours. Please avoid the area if you can.”
Highways England said: “M1 southbound J40 Ossett to J39 Durkar closed due to a serious incident.”
Drivers took to social media to say they had been caught up in long delays.
One user said: “Serious accident on the M1 near junction 39 for Denby Dale. Traffic not moving. Emergency services are here.
“Avoid if you can. Already called work to say I’ll be late, because we’re not moving anytime soon. I hope it’s not a fatality.”
Someone else said: “Currently stuck on the M1, accident about 7 cars ahead of us, traffic standstill, 3 ambulances, 3 police cars, 1 K9 car, and 2 fire trucks.”
The incident follows a fatal collision 140 miles further south in Bedfordshire, late on Christmas Eve.
A woman, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash.
