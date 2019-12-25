M1 traffic latest: Motorway closes again after THIRD serious crash in less than 24 hours

The southbound carriageway of the M1 has been closed in West Yorkshire following a “serious incident” involving “multiple vehicles”. This is the third major crash on the motorway in 24 hours. West Yorkshire Police said on Twitter on Christmas Day: “The M1 south bound is closed from junction 40 to 39 due to a RTC involving multiple vehicles.

“It is expected to be closed for several hours. Please avoid the area if you can.”

Highways England said: “M1 southbound J40 Ossett to J39 Durkar closed due to a serious incident.”

Drivers took to social media to say they had been caught up in long delays.