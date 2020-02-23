MacBook Pro update: Why now could be a bad time to buy Apple's 13-inch laptop

Apple fans planning to treat themselves to a shiny new 13-inch MacBook Pro might be wise to hold off. Rumours have been steadily growing that a new laptop is being designed by the US technology firm and now we may have proof that something could be launching soon.

According to a post on Twitter by @_rogame, a benchmark score has been spotted which claims to show a 13-inch MacBook Pro offering some serious gains over the current model.

This yet to be released machine looks set to feature a blisteringly quick Core i7 processor rather than the Core i5 you’ll find on the range that’s available now in the Apple Store.

If true, it could give the new models a serious speed advantage with an image from @_rogame showing the new device beating the older model in every test.

3DMark, Graphics, CPU and Graphics tests are all shown to be considerably faster on the rumoured machine.

So why should you trust this post on social media? Like all early leaks, there’s nothing to say this is real but it’s worth noting that @_rogame did uncover Geekbench scores for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro long before it was actually launched.

